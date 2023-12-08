Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe is cursed'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION Zapu leader has described Zimbabwe as a cursed nation because of bad politics since the country attained independence in 1980.

Sibangilizwe Nkomo, the son to the late nationalist Joshua Nkomo, said the country was suffering from many calamities due to several unresolved issues after independence.He also demanded the return of Zapu and Zipra records which were confiscated by the Zanu-PF government in the 1980s.

Nkomo, who did not contest the 2023 August elections due to the exorbitant fees charged by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), said it was critical to interrogate or investigate issues affecting the country.

Zec pegged the fees for presidential candidates at US$20 000 while prospective legislators were expected to fork out US$1 000 as nomination fees.In a statement recently, Nkomo said: "The first step is for us to acknowledge and accept that we are a cursed nation. Since Biblical times, never before has a nation been visited by so many calamities."

He said some of the issues affecting the country included the tradition of stolen elections starting in 1980.He noted that issues such as droughts, road carnage, murder cases, veldfires and mining disasters as some of the challenges associated with unresolved political matters."Zanu was cursed and by extension brought its curse to our nation. This is because Zanu was built on a foundation of lies and false promises.  

"Today, the lies persist unfettered, powered by agents and prophets in the employ of Zanu (PF), whose duty is to perpetuate the lies and false promises to keep us in a state of blind faith, false hope and subordination," Nkomo said.

He added that the Gukurahundi genocide, which claimed over 20 000 lives in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces, also worsened the situation."I must hasten to say here that the Gukurahundi ideology and its modus operandi started in Morogoro, Tanzania where 45 ZPRA cadres were murdered by Zanu and its Chinese handlers or collaborators — their all-weather friends," Nkomo said.

"During the war of liberation, there were dozens upon dozens of liberation leaders and followers who were wilfully and callously eliminated by Zanu in Zambia, Mozambique and here at home."

Nkomo said the curse was finally sealed when the Gukurahundi genocide was committed in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces, targeting unarmed, defenceless and innocent civilians.

"For 60 years, we have had the misfortune of being led by such leaders which has affected the direction and life of Zimbabwe as a nation. "People have been murdered and political leaders assassinated. Citizens have disappeared or in many cases displaced permanently and involuntarily scattered into the diaspora.

"Even some of those who were killed during the war for our liberation remain unaccounted for, because as a prelude to Gukurahundi, the Zanu government confiscated Zapu/ZPRA war records and concealed them."

He said the souls of the departed soldiers needed recognition and reburial.

"We demand the return of those records as much as we demand the return of our Zanu/ZPRA properties confiscated by government at the start of our freedomless independence. I dare say that Zimbabwe will never redeem herself until every single Zimbabwean is accounted for," he said.

Nkomo said while some of the country's leaders had openly claimed to have repented, there was next to nothing to show for that.

Source - southern eye
More on: #Zibabwe, #Cursed, #Zapu

Comments


Must Read

CCC party offices in Bulawayo are being repainted with the colour blue

12 mins ago | 33 Views

Fake gold dealers nabbed

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Man bashes wife for attending night party

52 mins ago | 159 Views

CCC factions face-off

1 hr ago | 374 Views

China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Attach qualifications to incentives, says Zimta

1 hr ago | 85 Views

300 buses lost to accidents annually

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF bullying other parties

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zimbabweans sink deeper into poverty

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Foreign investors ditch Zimbabwe capital markets

1 hr ago | 73 Views

CCC to name Chamisa replacement today

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Teenager arrested for kidnapping 3-month-old baby

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe launches door-to-door oral cholera vaccination campaign

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Russia urged to put nuclear weapons in Cuba

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabwean children hardest hit by cholera outbreaks

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe electricity imports down 57%

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

ZETDC notifies of power outage

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Cholera cases continue to rise

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit reaches US$268,7million

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimra gives small businesses tax reprieve

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

By-elections ballot paper distribution begins today

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mohadi slams CCC for wasting State resources

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Sikhala, Sithole sentencing today

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Grandfather jailed 20 years for rape

11 hrs ago | 478 Views

Promise Mkwananzi turns Chamisa's ship-jumping into a circus

14 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Refuse to be collected next week – BCC

15 hrs ago | 283 Views

Push carts and washing of cars in city centre illegal, says BCC

15 hrs ago | 312 Views

6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

15 hrs ago | 792 Views

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

17 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

17 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

17 hrs ago | 764 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

17 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

21 hrs ago | 4292 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

21 hrs ago | 626 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

21 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

21 hrs ago | 428 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 581 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

21 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Mahere quits

21 hrs ago | 823 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

21 hrs ago | 1224 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

21 hrs ago | 610 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 490 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

22 hrs ago | 707 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

23 hrs ago | 660 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

23 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

23 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

23 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

23 hrs ago | 1627 Views