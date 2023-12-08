Teenager arrested for kidnapping 3-month-old baby

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Shurugwi, Midlands Province, have arrested a 19-year-old woman who kidnapped a three-month-old baby at a bus terminus. Provincial police spokesperson inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident saying the suspect was identified as Rudo Jakarasi."A 19-year-old woman was apprehended by members of the public after she kidnapped a three-month-old baby at Pamumvuri bus terminus in Shurugwi on January 22," Mahoko said."Circumstances are that on January 22, Charity Machau (31) of Gutsaruzhinji co-operative in Shurugwi was selling green mealies at Pamumvuri bus terminus. She laid her baby girl on the table while she was doing her business."It is alleged that she was approached by one Rudo Jakarasi of Mbizo in Kwekwe who asked her to use her mobile phone saying she had lost hers in a bus."According to Mahoko, Machau handed Jakarasi her mobile phone and continued with her work.She, however, discovered that Jakarasi had disappeared with her child before alerting other vendors who helped conduct a search. Jakarasi was later caught along the Gweru-Zvishavane road with the baby and she was handed over to the police.Mahoko said the child was found in a safe condition.