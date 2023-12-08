Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC to name Chamisa replacement today

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s interim leadership has resolved to name Nelson Chamisa's replacement tomorrow.

This came out during a crisis meeting held on Sunday where Nqobizitha Mlilo was appointed as new party spokesperson.

Mlilo, a lawyer, will be deputised by Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu and Discent Bajila, MP for Emakhandeni-Luveve.

Chamisa left CCC in a huff last week claiming the opposition party had been "contaminated, bastardised and hijacked" by the ruling Zanu-PF.

Some CCC legislators and councillors have also quit in solidarity with Chamisa, who is believed to be finalising formation of a new party.

Chikanga MP Karenyi Kore, and lawyers Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube are the top contenders for CCC leader's position.

Source - newsday
More on: #CCC, #Chamisa, #President

Comments


Must Read

Man bashes wife for attending night party

33 mins ago | 97 Views

CCC factions face-off

57 mins ago | 241 Views

China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

60 mins ago | 24 Views

Attach qualifications to incentives, says Zimta

1 hr ago | 60 Views

300 buses lost to accidents annually

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF bullying other parties

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimbabweans sink deeper into poverty

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Foreign investors ditch Zimbabwe capital markets

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Teenager arrested for kidnapping 3-month-old baby

1 hr ago | 40 Views

'Zimbabwe is cursed'

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe launches door-to-door oral cholera vaccination campaign

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Russia urged to put nuclear weapons in Cuba

4 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwean children hardest hit by cholera outbreaks

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe electricity imports down 57%

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

ZETDC notifies of power outage

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Cholera cases continue to rise

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit reaches US$268,7million

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimra gives small businesses tax reprieve

4 hrs ago | 595 Views

By-elections ballot paper distribution begins today

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mohadi slams CCC for wasting State resources

4 hrs ago | 613 Views

Sikhala, Sithole sentencing today

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Grandfather jailed 20 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 469 Views

Promise Mkwananzi turns Chamisa's ship-jumping into a circus

13 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Refuse to be collected next week – BCC

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Push carts and washing of cars in city centre illegal, says BCC

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

15 hrs ago | 785 Views

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

17 hrs ago | 754 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

17 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

21 hrs ago | 4267 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

21 hrs ago | 619 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

21 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

21 hrs ago | 422 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 575 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

21 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mahere quits

21 hrs ago | 822 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

21 hrs ago | 1217 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

21 hrs ago | 609 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 488 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

21 hrs ago | 705 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

23 hrs ago | 651 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

23 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

23 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

23 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

23 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

23 hrs ago | 442 Views