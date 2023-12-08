CCC to name Chamisa replacement today

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s interim leadership has resolved to name Nelson Chamisa's replacement tomorrow.This came out during a crisis meeting held on Sunday where Nqobizitha Mlilo was appointed as new party spokesperson.Mlilo, a lawyer, will be deputised by Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu and Discent Bajila, MP for Emakhandeni-Luveve.Chamisa left CCC in a huff last week claiming the opposition party had been "contaminated, bastardised and hijacked" by the ruling Zanu-PF.Some CCC legislators and councillors have also quit in solidarity with Chamisa, who is believed to be finalising formation of a new party.Chikanga MP Karenyi Kore, and lawyers Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube are the top contenders for CCC leader's position.