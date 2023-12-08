Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

300 buses lost to accidents annually

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Transport operators in Zimbabwe are losing an average of 300 buses per year due to road traffic accidents with companies approaching the police for stricter speed monitoring to curb the carnage, a senior police officer has said.

This comes after bus crews have been accused of reckless driving, contributing to a high accident rate.

According to a recent Zimbabwe Statistical Agency report, at least 604 people died while 2 624 were injured out of the 12 564 road traffic accidents recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

ZRP PGHQ operations — Traffic Section Chief Superintendent Clever Maramidzwe told NewsDay that the bus operators were requesting stricter enforcement of speed limits in a bid to reduce reckless driving and accidents.

"The transport operators have been losing an average of 300 buses per year and most of those buses were new. So they approached us, pleading to be assisted. "They also went on to install a command centre at Harare Traffic where we can monitor them. This was done by the operators themselves," Maramidzwe said.

He said the new system worked by automatically flashing an alert on a screen at the command centre whenever a bus exceeds the 100km per hour speed limit. The police then contact the driver directly, inquiring about the reason for speeding and directing them to the nearest police station for a ticket.

Maramidzwe said the number of road accidents in Zimbabwe increased by 1%, despite a target to reduce accidents by 25% every year."We are expected to reduce accidents by 25% every year but we are actually increasing 1% every year. It's like we are now at 26% of the target," he said.

In a bid to curb the alarming rate of accidents, the government is implementing a new system that includes fitting all buses with speed-limit devices.

The government also said it would not hesitate to suspend and cancel licences for drivers and operators who violate traffic rules and regulations.

Source - newsday
More on: #Buses, #Lost, #Accidents

Comments


Must Read

Man bashes wife for attending night party

34 mins ago | 103 Views

CCC factions face-off

59 mins ago | 249 Views

China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Attach qualifications to incentives, says Zimta

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF bullying other parties

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Zimbabweans sink deeper into poverty

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Foreign investors ditch Zimbabwe capital markets

1 hr ago | 59 Views

CCC to name Chamisa replacement today

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Teenager arrested for kidnapping 3-month-old baby

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Zimbabwe is cursed'

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe launches door-to-door oral cholera vaccination campaign

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Russia urged to put nuclear weapons in Cuba

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimbabwean children hardest hit by cholera outbreaks

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe electricity imports down 57%

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

ZETDC notifies of power outage

4 hrs ago | 407 Views

Cholera cases continue to rise

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit reaches US$268,7million

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimra gives small businesses tax reprieve

5 hrs ago | 597 Views

By-elections ballot paper distribution begins today

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mohadi slams CCC for wasting State resources

5 hrs ago | 619 Views

Sikhala, Sithole sentencing today

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Grandfather jailed 20 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 472 Views

Promise Mkwananzi turns Chamisa's ship-jumping into a circus

13 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Refuse to be collected next week – BCC

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Push carts and washing of cars in city centre illegal, says BCC

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

15 hrs ago | 786 Views

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

16 hrs ago | 208 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

17 hrs ago | 754 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

17 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

21 hrs ago | 4269 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

21 hrs ago | 620 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

21 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

21 hrs ago | 422 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 577 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

21 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mahere quits

21 hrs ago | 822 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

21 hrs ago | 1217 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

21 hrs ago | 609 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 488 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

21 hrs ago | 705 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

23 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

23 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

23 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

23 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

23 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Chamisa was placed in a suffocating environment

23 hrs ago | 442 Views