China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHINA'S ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding says the Asian giant will continue to support the country in developing talent by conducting human resources development programmes.

China's foreign aid initiative, known as Human Resources Development Co-operation, supports developing nations with talent development and experience exchange. Speaking at the reception for China-Zimbabwe Human Resources Development Co-operation held in Harare yesterday, Zhou said the training programmes had improved people-to-people exchanges while further solidifying the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

"To our all-weather friend, Zimbabwe, China would like to carry out more human resources development programmes and help Zimbabwe cultivate more talents, to support its efforts to attain Vision 2030 and realise its modernisation and industrialisation ultimately.

"I can proudly say that these programmes have all delivered tangible benefits to the attendees, many of whom have utilised what they've learned in China to perform their official duties, conduct their academic studies, or grow their businesses more successfully," Zhou said.

The training programmes also cover new topics like e-commerce, satellite technologies, and 5G communications. He said China had hosted over 500 themed sessions on State governance and had shared its experiences in its drive for modernisation.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to emphasise that China's human resources development co-operation with Zimbabwe not only relies on the training programmes organised by the two governments, but also on the practice of carrying out bilateral projects and promoting trade and investment.

"In recent years, China-Zimbabwe practical co-operation has maintained a sound momentum. Together we have materialised a large number of great projects in Zimbabwe, such as the New Parliament Building, the Hwange Power Station expansion for units 7 and 8, the expansion of (Robert Gabriel) Mugabe International Airport, the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse, the NetOne National Mobile Broadband Phase III Project, the Anti-Narcotic Laboratory," Zhou said.

He said China had demonstrated its commitment to this goal over the last 10 years with tangible initiatives.

"The Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilisation Initiative and other initiatives have been put forward, presenting China's approach and vision to achieving common development for all," he said.

Source - newsday
More on: #China, #Zimbabwe, #Plans

