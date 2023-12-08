Fake gold dealers nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two alleged fake gold dealers who swindled $2150 from a buyer in Concession have been arrested.Robert Makina (50) and Milton Kanoti were dragged to Concession magistrates courts on Monday where they were remanded in custody until 31 January [tomorrow] for bail ruling.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on January 15 the duo connived with three other suspects who are still at large to sell fake gold.The suspects had three claypots containing 90 grams of fake gold which they sold to the suspect.The suspect discovered it later and filed a police report.