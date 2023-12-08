Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fake gold dealers nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole
12 secs ago | Views
Two alleged fake gold dealers who swindled $2150 from a buyer in Concession have been arrested.

Robert Makina (50) and Milton Kanoti were dragged to Concession magistrates courts on Monday where they were remanded in custody until 31 January [tomorrow] for bail ruling.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on January 15 the duo connived with three other suspects who are still at large to sell fake gold.

The suspects had three claypots containing 90 grams of fake gold which they sold to the suspect.

The suspect discovered it later and filed a police report.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Man bashes wife for attending night party

39 mins ago | 119 Views

CCC factions face-off

1 hr ago | 287 Views

China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Attach qualifications to incentives, says Zimta

1 hr ago | 70 Views

300 buses lost to accidents annually

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF bullying other parties

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zimbabweans sink deeper into poverty

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Foreign investors ditch Zimbabwe capital markets

1 hr ago | 63 Views

CCC to name Chamisa replacement today

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Teenager arrested for kidnapping 3-month-old baby

1 hr ago | 50 Views

'Zimbabwe is cursed'

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe launches door-to-door oral cholera vaccination campaign

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Russia urged to put nuclear weapons in Cuba

4 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwean children hardest hit by cholera outbreaks

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe electricity imports down 57%

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

ZETDC notifies of power outage

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Cholera cases continue to rise

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit reaches US$268,7million

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimra gives small businesses tax reprieve

5 hrs ago | 610 Views

By-elections ballot paper distribution begins today

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mohadi slams CCC for wasting State resources

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Sikhala, Sithole sentencing today

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Grandfather jailed 20 years for rape

11 hrs ago | 474 Views

Promise Mkwananzi turns Chamisa's ship-jumping into a circus

13 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Refuse to be collected next week – BCC

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Push carts and washing of cars in city centre illegal, says BCC

15 hrs ago | 312 Views

6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

15 hrs ago | 787 Views

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

16 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

17 hrs ago | 758 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

17 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Serious infighting erupts in CCC

21 hrs ago | 4275 Views

Zimbabwe's shoot to kill policy to stay

21 hrs ago | 621 Views

Kasukuwere's son loses US$33,000 to conmen

21 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Musvamhiri wins case in Shiri estate wrangle

21 hrs ago | 423 Views

Man axes neighbour over girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 577 Views

CCC has plunged deeper into further chaos and confusion

21 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Mahere quits

21 hrs ago | 822 Views

Chamisa must account for 'missing' CCC funds

21 hrs ago | 1221 Views

CCC MPs frustrated by Chamisa's decision to quit

21 hrs ago | 609 Views

'A PhD to become the minimum qualification for headmasters in Zimbabwe'

21 hrs ago | 488 Views

Who will lead Chamisa-less CCC

21 hrs ago | 705 Views

Delta, Zimra fight over US$ tax

23 hrs ago | 653 Views

Chimurenga music lives on -Kurai Makore

23 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa not forming new party

23 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

23 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwean minister 'abandons' wife of 15 years, moves in with his new flame

23 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Mnangagwa warns critics

23 hrs ago | 1538 Views