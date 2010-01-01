Latest News Editor's Choice


202 Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers graduate

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
UP to 202 Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers have graduated at ZRP Shamva Battle Camp.

In a statement, the ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu challenged graduating officers to execute their duties conscientiously.

He paid tribute to the Zimbabwe Republic Police for training the officers.

"Commissioner General MCN Chihobvu has challenged graduating officers to execute their duties diligently and paid tribute to the Zimbabwe Republic Police for training ZPCS officers in VIP protection. He was speaking at the graduation of 202 officers at ZRP Shamva Battle Camp," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle

