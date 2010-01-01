Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbery accused Zanu-PF youth league boss escapes prosecution

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF Harare Youth League chairman Emmanuel Mahachi has escaped prosecution after Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei refused to place him on remand following his arrest weekend for armed robbery.

Mahachi, 36, appeared in court Monday charged with the crime.

Prosecutors alleged he stole a welding machine and generator at Vito Complex in Mbare at gunpoint.

It was further alleged that he ordered a private security guard, one Bright Nyausopo and his colleagues who had been tasked to do some maintenance on the property, to vacate the premises.

When Nyausopo refused, Mahachi allegedly threatened to kill him before firing two gunshots in the air.

Frightened workers fled the scene leaving a generator and a welding machine behind.

Mahachi then loaded the abandoned machinery into his car and left.

He was arrested on Saturday and taken to Harare CID Homicide until his initial appearance at the court on Monday.

His lawyer Oliver Marwa demanded that charges be dropped arguing that there was no actual crime that had been committed as Mahachi is the rightful owner of Vito Complex.

"How can one rob someone at his own office? Instead, it would seem the accused person acted in self-defence," Marwa said.

"The accused has a senior position in Zanu-PF, and the Blessed Charakupa (who claims to be the owner) is also a Zanu-PF member who intends to occupy the Vito complex. Is it not a matter of factions?"

The lawyer argued that the police is being used to resolve a civil case.

The magistrate concurred and granted the application, ruling that the State could not be used to resolve personal territorial disputes.

Source - zimlive
