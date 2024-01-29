Latest News Editor's Choice


Filabusi man arrested for fatally striking neighbour with brick

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
A FILABUSI man has been arrested after he allegedly fatally struck his neighbour with a brick on the head for assaulting his cousin.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at Nkundla Business Centre in Filabusi on January 28 at around 8 PM. She said Melusi Moyo (27) of Mkhuza Village stabbed Ronald Khumalo (29) also from the same village with a spear on his left hand and also struck him with a brick.

"I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Nkundla Business Centre in Filabusi. The now deceased Ronald Khumalo was at the business centre at around 7 PM when he saw Moyo's cousin Talent Moyo moving around with an axe terrorising people. Khumalo confronted Talent and demanded to know why he was harassing people.

"The two had a misunderstanding and Khumalo grabbed the axe from Talent's hand and struck him on the left hand. Talent sustained a deep cut and fled from the business centre," she said.

Insp Mangena said an hour later Melusi who is Talent's cousin arrived at the business centre armed with a spear. He confronted Khumalo on why he had attacked Talent and he stabbed him with the spear on the left hand.

Insp Mangena said Melusi fled into the darkness while Khumalo sought refuge in one of the shops at the business centre. She said Melusi later returned with a brick and hurled it towards Khumalo who was in the shop and hit him on the forehead.

She said Khumalo was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Insp Mangena urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence to resolve disputes. She said Melusi has been arrested and investigations are underway.

"We urge people to desist from engaging in violence to resolve disputes. We also continue to speak against carrying dangerous weapons in public like in this case there was a machete and spear. A number of murder cases are being recorded as a result of these dangerous weapons. People should also desist from taking the law into their hands," she said.

Source - The Chronicle
