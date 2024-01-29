Latest News Editor's Choice


David Coltart urged not to resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Supporters of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Bulawayo residents this week continued to haggle on whether Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart should step down in support of former party leader Nelson Chamisa who quit the party last week or continue on the hot seat.

The haggling continued even as Coltart attended the African Mayors Leadership Initiative at the University of Cape Town in South Africa on Tuesday where he said he was refining his mayoral goals around finding a solution to Bulawayo's water problems.

Chamisa, touted as Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, surprised the political establishment last week when he declared he was leaving the CCC although he maintained he was still fighting for democracy.

After his resignation, there have been calls that all elected CCC officials must resign in solidarity with Chamisa.

However, Coltart's message on X (formerly Twitter) gave Bulawayo residents hope that he will continue to stay and fix the water situation in the city.

"I am at my Alma Mater, the UCT, attending the African Mayors Leadership Initiative with fellow mayors from across Africa, including the mayors of Nairobi, Freetown, Dakar, Windhoek and Blantyre," Coltart said.

"We are focused on defining our legacy goals for our terms of office. Mine is to create secure water supplies, sanitation and cleansing systems to guarantee the future needs of the City of Bulawayo."

However, an online user on X responded in the comments section, saying if Coltart does not resign, he would have sold out.

"If you guys don't see any reasons to withdraw and resigning from CCC after all the unlawful recalls and stolen elections which happened in August then you are all sellouts. You should never be trusted with power. We all looking for total independence David," said the commentator.

Another online user sought clarity on Coltart's next move.

"Just to be on the same page with you Dave. You see yourself to the end of your term right? A little while you sounded as if you have to consult and give a statement on your future before end of week right? Balance me here, is your handle hacked or something?"

Other users on Coltart's post encouraged him to stay on and bring development to Bulawayo.

"Dave should not quit."

