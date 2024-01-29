Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Smuggled vehicle dumped along riverbank

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
Police in Plumtree have recovered a smuggled black unregistered Honda Fit vehicle that was abandoned along a riverbank in the Madabe area, Plumtree.

In a notice on X, police said the vehicle was allegedly smuggled from Botswana by two unidentified men who later abandoned it after it got trapped along the banks of Ramokgwebana River on the Zimbabwean side.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered 48 bed sheets, 20 fleece blankets, and 10 fleece jackets also believed to have been smuggled from the neighbouring country.

Source - newsday
More on: #Smuggle, #Car, #River

Comments


Must Read

'Don't resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa,' CCC MPs told

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Donkey meat concerns surfaces in Bulawayo

5 mins ago | 1 Views

David Coltart urged not to resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa

5 mins ago | 2 Views

CCC youths waiting for Chamisa's signal

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Filabusi man arrested for fatally striking neighbour with brick

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting without CCC MPs

12 mins ago | 13 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Sikhala gets suspended prison sentence

33 mins ago | 134 Views

BREAKING: Jameson Timba appointed CCC Interim leader

6 hrs ago | 3537 Views

Robbery accused Zanu-PF youth league boss escapes prosecution

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Coltart says Bulawayo residents will decide if he stays or goes

9 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Bus operators ferrying illegal immigrants into and out of SA to lose permits

10 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zanu-PF's fingerprints in CCC chaos

10 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Bus route war turns bloody

10 hrs ago | 1483 Views

202 Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers graduate

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

CCC party offices in Bulawayo are being repainted with the colour blue

10 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Fake gold dealers nabbed

10 hrs ago | 246 Views

Man bashes wife for attending night party

11 hrs ago | 922 Views

CCC factions face-off

11 hrs ago | 1681 Views

China supports Zimbabwe's HR development plans

11 hrs ago | 119 Views

Attach qualifications to incentives, says Zimta

11 hrs ago | 334 Views

300 buses lost to accidents annually

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF bullying other parties

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabweans sink deeper into poverty

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

Foreign investors ditch Zimbabwe capital markets

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

CCC to name Chamisa replacement today

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Teenager arrested for kidnapping 3-month-old baby

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Zimbabwe is cursed'

11 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zimbabwe launches door-to-door oral cholera vaccination campaign

11 hrs ago | 128 Views

Russia urged to put nuclear weapons in Cuba

14 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zimbabwean children hardest hit by cholera outbreaks

15 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe electricity imports down 57%

15 hrs ago | 645 Views

ZETDC notifies of power outage

15 hrs ago | 890 Views

Cholera cases continue to rise

15 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit reaches US$268,7million

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimra gives small businesses tax reprieve

15 hrs ago | 1213 Views

By-elections ballot paper distribution begins today

15 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mohadi slams CCC for wasting State resources

15 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Sikhala, Sithole sentencing today

15 hrs ago | 351 Views

Grandfather jailed 20 years for rape

21 hrs ago | 602 Views

Promise Mkwananzi turns Chamisa's ship-jumping into a circus

23 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Refuse to be collected next week – BCC

29 Jan 2024 at 17:53hrs | 319 Views

Push carts and washing of cars in city centre illegal, says BCC

29 Jan 2024 at 17:52hrs | 349 Views

6 die, 5 injured as bus ploughs into Vitz

29 Jan 2024 at 17:52hrs | 932 Views

Bulawayo keeps cholera at bay

29 Jan 2024 at 16:39hrs | 234 Views

ZAPU demands inclusion in Gukurahundi resolution process

29 Jan 2024 at 16:34hrs | 523 Views

Zimbabwe's inflation surges following Zimdollar rout

29 Jan 2024 at 16:30hrs | 866 Views

Zimbabwe Health Minister's car ploughs into a cyclist

29 Jan 2024 at 16:14hrs | 861 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma suspended from ANC

29 Jan 2024 at 15:44hrs | 1513 Views