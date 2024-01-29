Smuggled vehicle dumped along riverbank

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Plumtree have recovered a smuggled black unregistered Honda Fit vehicle that was abandoned along a riverbank in the Madabe area, Plumtree.In a notice on X, police said the vehicle was allegedly smuggled from Botswana by two unidentified men who later abandoned it after it got trapped along the banks of Ramokgwebana River on the Zimbabwean side.Police searched the vehicle and recovered 48 bed sheets, 20 fleece blankets, and 10 fleece jackets also believed to have been smuggled from the neighbouring country.