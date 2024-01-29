Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean nanny was surprised by the way Harry and Meghan first greeted her

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised Prince Archie's former nanny Lorren Khumalo, from Zimbabwe, when she was first introduced to the couple.

Lorren, a paediatric nurse and consultant, was hired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to help look after their son while they juggled their hectic schedules. At the time, Meghan and Harry were working members of the Royal Family and were living at Frogmore Cottage.

Reflecting on her time with the couple, Lorren admitted she had been nervous to meet them and fretted over what to wear. However, she was left shocked when Harry stepped out in very casual attire - a move she was very grateful for.

 Speaking on an episode of
">The Breakfast Club with Zenzele Ndebele, Lorren said she decided to wear a dark outfit with "nice kitten heels". She explained: "I'll look presentable for a royal so I need to do my best. But I didn't use any make-up, I said if they take me, they take me as I am.

"I wasn't born with a silver spoon, I'm not blue blood, I will go as I am and trust me with my God, I'll get this job." Luckily, Harry was very welcoming and gave Lorren a big hug when they met.

"He was in his jeans, in a T-shirt, walking barefoot because it was hot," she recalled. Lorren added: "When I got there, the way he opened his arms, 'Hello Lorren!' and gave me a hug. [I thought] 'Wow, what a gentleman, what a gem', oh my goodness, I couldn't believe it."

The nanny also gushed over Meghan and explained that the meeting was nowhere near as formal as she thought it would be. She said: "When I walked in and saw Meghan I thought 'My God, what a beautiful woman'. I just felt so comfortable, it wasn't as formal as I expected it to be, it was just a normal home."

Meghan and Harry left Frogmore Cottage in 2020 when they made the decision to step down from the Royal Family. The couple originally relocated to Canada, before settling down in Montecito, California.

Source - www.mirror.co.uk
