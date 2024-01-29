Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshabangu vows legal action against 'criminals' who repainted CCC offices in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu says his party will be taking legal action against what he said were criminals who have painted their Bulawayo party offices blue.

The offices had all along been yellow, the official CCC colours but following last week's shock resignation of the party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, who is said to be contemplating forming a new party, Democratic Alternative Zimbabwe whose colours are sky blue, the Bulawayo CCC offices have since been repainted.

There is also a portrait of Mr Chamisa on top of the perimeter wall.

"We will be taking legal action soon, those are criminals that we have been talking about that have surrounded the president. We are preparing court papers to stop this and any other such criminal activity," said Mr Tshabangu.

Mr Chamisa quit the main opposition party exactly two years after its birth, claiming it had been infiltrated and bastardised.

Source - The Chronicle
