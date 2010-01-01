Latest News Editor's Choice


Utseya resigns

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THE Zimbabwe U19 camp remained united yesterday amid reports that Prosper Utseya will leave his coaching post after the team's campaign in the Men's U19 World Cup where they face-off with hosts South Africa in a Super Six fixture this morning.

Reports yesterday suggested that the celebrated former Zimbabwe senior men's national team captain tendered his resignation letter on Monday to pursue a different challenge abroad.

He will, however, see off the Young Chevrons' U19 campaign where they are now in the Super Six stage before leaving to start his new journey.

A spinning genius during his playing days, Utseya is believed to be relocating to the USA where he has found a job as a junior team coach.

No comment could be obtained from the Zimbabwe Cricket while Utseya chose to focus on his team's next tough assignment against South Africa.

Zimbabwe U19 media manager Frank Mawoza refrained from commenting on the matter.

"We are currently focused on the Super 6 games, we cannot comment on social media chatter," Mawoza told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

Zimbabwe take on giants South Africa in their first match of their Super Six games this morning in Potchefstroom.

Former champions South Africa sailed through from Group B together with England and West Indies while Zimbabwe secured the third spot in Group C that had Australia and Sri Lanka.

Utseya is looking forward to the clash.

"There are a few niggles but nothing major. This is expected considering the intensity of the tournament," said Utseya.

"Our physio is hard at work to ensure we have everyone up for selection. Our aim is to play the best team on the day, depending on conditions and opposition."

Zimbabwe will be banking on main strike bowler, Anesu Kamuriwo, to continue with the fine bowling form he has been displaying throughout the group stage matches. The Wise Owl and Westside player has been economical but needs to start claiming wickets to pile pressure on the opposition batsmen early in the innings. Newman Nyamhuri and Ryan Simbi have been phenomenal taking wickets on regular occasions. Nyamhuri claimed four wickets for 21 runs while Simbi took three for 21 while Panashe Taruvinga scored an unbeaten 59 as Zimbabwe beat Namibia by 87 runs to qualify for the Super 6.

Zimbabwe U19 chairperson of selectors Elton Chigumbura had noticed the talent in Kamuriwo and as a former pace bowler did not hesitate to call him into the squad at a very late stage.

"I noticed him when I did my scouting tours around the country. I was impressed and I had to call him up for trials at the last minute and since then, he has done well with the little game time of international matches. He has a bright future, we need to look after him well," the former all-rounder told NewsDay Sport.

Kohl Eksteen has been the opening bowler Zimbabwe needs to partner Kamuriwo upfront, but possessing the Midas touch of taking wickets. He had three wickets for 40 against Sri Lanka where skipper Matthew Schonken took two, claiming one against Namibia and two versus Australia. Schonken, Simbi and Brandon Sunguro picked two wickets each against Australia giving the technical team a wide range of options heading into this morning's Super Six clash against South Africa.

Source - newsday

