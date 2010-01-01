Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has directed its Members of Parliament (MPs) to remain in the National Assembly while the party engages its former leader, Nelson Chamisa. Amid the ongoing turmoil within the opposition party, the Citizens National Assembly (CNA) convened in Harare to discuss the way forward.

Internal strife and factionalism led to Chamisa's departure from the opposition party, causing a significant disruption within CCC. Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu's recall of legislators and councillors further exacerbated the situation.

Following the CNA meeting, spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi announced that the party had formed a committee, led by Jameson Timba, tasked with liaising with Chamisa to determine the next steps.

"In response to the statement reportedly issued by Nelson Chamisa, the Citizens National Assembly convened and made the following resolutions. The CNA acknowledges and aligns with the concerns raised by the president, recognizing these issues as central to the citizens' concerns. Accordingly, the CNA resolved not to yield in the struggle against Zanu-PF and its affiliates, pledging to defend the people's cause and citizens' interests, addressing issues such as court cases, illegitimate recalls, impostors, political arrests, and the status of our representatives in council and parliament amidst a diminishing democratic space.

"During this transitional period, the CNA decided to engage with President Nelson Chamisa and the masses nationwide to provide guidance on the path forward," Mkwananzi stated.

Chamisa's resignation the previous week left the opposition's legislators uncertain about their political standing, as the former leader remained silent on his next political move.

Additionally, CCC instructed its MPs not to tender their resignations from the National Assembly.

"The current stance is that we are in a phase of engagement and consultation under this committee. Meanwhile, all our representatives in parliament and council are encouraged to remain in their positions and uphold their responsibilities until further directives are issued by the party," Mkwananzi emphasized.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #CCC, #Timba, #Chamisa

