Machete-wielding robber flees naked

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected robber allegedly fled naked after he was caught trying to rape a woman he robbed of her money.Mqondisi Khupe (21) of Madlambuzi area Plumtree appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware remanded the suspect in custody to February 1 for trial.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on January 22 the machete-wielding suspect pounced on a female victim and demanded cash.The complainant took US$75 and ZAR 1500 which she gave to Khupe.After receiving the money Khupe removed his clothes and started caressing the complainant.The complainant texted her sister's husband who acted swiftly and caught Khupe red-handed.He wrestled with Khupe who managed to flee naked leaving his clothes in the house.