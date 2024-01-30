CCC shuts door on Chamisa era

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is trying to draw a line under the chaos that has ravaged the parry over the past 18 months, which has culminated in its leaders accepting the resignation of their former boss Nelson Chamisa.On the other hand, Chamisa's embattled CCC allies - who met in Harare yesterday - say they arc engaging him in a bid to persuade him to re-wind his abrupt departure from the party last week, although political analysts say this mission appears "futile".At the same time and to complicate the party's matters farther, Sengezo Tshabangu - who asserts that he is the CCC's interim secretary general - appears to neither recognise the group that accepted Chamisa's resignation.