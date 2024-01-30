Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC shuts door on Chamisa era

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is trying to draw a line under the chaos that has ravaged the parry over the past 18 months, which has culminated in its leaders accepting the resignation of their former boss Nelson Chamisa.

On the other hand, Chamisa's embattled CCC allies - who met in Harare yesterday - say they arc engaging him in a bid to persuade him to re-wind his abrupt departure from the party last week, although political analysts say this mission appears "futile".

At the same time and to complicate the party's matters farther, Sengezo Tshabangu - who asserts that he is the CCC's interim secretary general - appears to neither recognise the group that accepted Chamisa's resignation.

Source - dailynews
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Tshabangu

Comments


Must Read

Machete-wielding robber flees naked

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Job Sikhala to appeal conviction, sentence

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit loses powers

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

CCC circus continues following Chamisa exit

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwe forex policy chokes exporters

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare kids conned US$9,000 by bogus Manchester City agent

5 hrs ago | 732 Views

Zimdollar crashes to lowest since its 2019 revamp

5 hrs ago | 1274 Views

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Zimbabwe slides further on the corruption index

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Utseya resigns

5 hrs ago | 471 Views

Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Residents raise concern over councillors' stands

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in SA for robbing and kidnapping tuck shop owner

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

High Court quashes former Air Zimbabwe bosses' convictions

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bosso players boycott training

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Highlanders owe Mhindirira US$10 000?

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa revs up Harare's clean-up drive with 52 tractors

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mugabe Airport rehab shifts to domestic terminal

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power project 75% complete

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Foreigners to pay U$5,000 for Zimbabwean citizenship

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

State opposes bail for Mbudzi fraud accused transport director

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa inputs abusers sentenced

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe farmers appeal for water tariffs review downwards

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF's Tshuma confident of victory in Pelandaba-Tshabalala

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Countries under illegal US sanctions must unite against Washington

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

South Africa stun Morocco to clinch Afcon quarter-final slot

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Machete wielding robber flees naked

10 hrs ago | 543 Views

Tshabangu vows legal action against 'criminals' who repainted CCC offices in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1058 Views

UK based Zimbabwe actress launches Miriam Makeba theatre production

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

Major Zimpapers shake-up looms

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwean nanny was surprised by the way Harry and Meghan first greeted her

14 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Zimbabwe left with 4 months grain supply

15 hrs ago | 535 Views

Smuggled vehicle dumped along riverbank

15 hrs ago | 424 Views

'Don't resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa,' CCC MPs told

15 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Donkey meat concerns surfaces in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 299 Views

David Coltart urged not to resign in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 608 Views

CCC youths waiting for Chamisa's signal

15 hrs ago | 430 Views

Filabusi man arrested for fatally striking neighbour with brick

15 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting without CCC MPs

15 hrs ago | 595 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

15 hrs ago | 158 Views

Sikhala gets suspended prison sentence

15 hrs ago | 909 Views

BREAKING: Jameson Timba appointed CCC Interim leader

21 hrs ago | 4998 Views

Robbery accused Zanu-PF youth league boss escapes prosecution

23 hrs ago | 856 Views

Coltart says Bulawayo residents will decide if he stays or goes

30 Jan 2024 at 09:31hrs | 2145 Views

Bus operators ferrying illegal immigrants into and out of SA to lose permits

30 Jan 2024 at 09:20hrs | 960 Views

Zanu-PF's fingerprints in CCC chaos

30 Jan 2024 at 09:16hrs | 1585 Views

Bus route war turns bloody

30 Jan 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1790 Views

202 Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service officers graduate

30 Jan 2024 at 09:12hrs | 299 Views