25,000L of stolen diesel found in Hwange
The Officer In Charge Hwange Police Station Chief Inspector Matigweni, Detective Assistant Inspector Ndlovu and other Police Officers at the scene where 25000 litres of diesel was discovered
Police in Matabeleland North are investigating a case of 25,000 litres of diesel found in a local garage room in Hwange.
A Police team comprising of the Hwange criminal investigations Department together with the Support Unit - Alpha Troup, are jointly conducting investigations on the whereabouts of two unidentified suspects for unlawfully possessing 25,000 litres of diesel.
The matter came to light when an identified truck driver complained over the theft of 300 litres of diesel from his truck which was left parked by Glow garage on Sunday night
It is alleged that the complainant (truck driver) tracked shoe marks which led straight to the alleged garage room.
Upon arrival at the garage, the complainant made a shocking discovery and reported the matter to ZRP Hwange where investigations are underway.
Meanwhile, Police have recovered 49x210 litres, 10x1000 litres and 8x25 litres fully loaded containers. In addition, Police also recovered 2x1000 litres, 81x 25 litres, 22x210 litres and 9 x210 litres empty containers and two petrol pumps,
Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving the report.
Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving the report.
Source - Byo24News