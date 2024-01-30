Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bashes, breaks own grandmother's tooth

by Simbarashe Sithole
52 mins ago | Views
A daring nephew is in soup after he allegedly assaulted his grandmother for not greeting him.

The matter came to at Plumtree magistrates courts today where Adam Sibanda (30) appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware who remanded him in custody to February 9 for trial.

According to court papers on January 25, the suspect met his grandmother Saziso Sibanda at a footpath and expected her to greet him.

The grandmother just looked at the suspect and continued walking.

Adam was angry and tipped his grandmother before punching her.

As a result of the attack, the grandmother sustained a broken tooth and a police report was filed.

Selestine Madziwa prosecuted.

Source - Byo24News

