Police intercept stolen vehicle with contraband

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
POLICE in Matabeleland South last Saturday intercepted and retrieved a stolen vehicle from Botswana, which reportedly got stuck along the Ramokgwebana River in the Madabe area in Plumtree.

Police said they swiftly responded to a tip-off from members of the public and retrieved the vehicle, which  contained contraband.

"Police in Plumtree acted on received information and recovered a black unregistered Honda Fit vehicle in Madabe Area, Plumtree. Investigations carried out established that two unknown male suspects smuggled the motor vehicle from Botswana to Zimbabwe through an undesignated crossing point."

"The smuggled motor vehicle was trapped along the banks of Ramokgwebana River on the Zimbabwean side. The Police searched the motor vehicle and recovered 48 x Bella Home Queen bed sheets, 20 fleece blankets and 10 fleece jackets which were also smuggled from Botswana," police said in a statement.

Source - The Chronicle

