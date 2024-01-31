Chivayo gifts Sulu luxury car

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businessman, Wicknell Chivayo has gifted Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu with a 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE 300d.This comes on the heels of rewarding award-winning contemporary artist Jah Prayzah with a 2023 Mercedes Benz 4matic worth US$180 000 last week.Sulumani Chimbetu is all smiles as he collects his car.Posting on social media after handing the vehicle to the musician, Chivayo said he was a die-hard fan of Dendera music."Congratulations to no one non other than the current king of Dendera Music himself Mr Sulumani Chimbetu. Your immense contribution and continued support at our Zanu-PF rallies can not just go unnoticed. Obviously, I am biased not only because I am a die-hard Dendera Music fan, but your father Simon 'Chopper' Chimbetu was my very good friend and to me the best singer of all time, the Master of Song."