Teen mother tramples newborn to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a shocking incident an 18 year old Plumtree woman allegedly gave birth and trampled her baby to death.

The matter came to light Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Sindisiwe Khupe appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware facing an infanticide charge.She pleaded not guilty and was granted $100000 bail.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on January 4 Khupe was left alone at home where she gave birth.She trampled the baby on the floor until the baby died.Khupe wrapped the baby and buried it in a shallow pit.When the suspect's mother came back she noticed some blood stains in her bedroom hut and quizzed her.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Khupe.