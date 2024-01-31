Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthulisi Ncube exempts VAT on key basic commodities

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TREASURY has gazetted the suspension of Value Added Tax (VAT) on selected basic commodities with effect from today as part of Government measures to tame price increases while boosting consumer purchasing power and aggregate demand for businesses.

Consumers and economic analysts have welcomed the gazetting of the new regulations, which give full effect to early pronouncements by the Treasury following the fine-tuning of some of the measures introduced through the 2024 National Budget.

This has seen basic food items such as bread, milk, cooking oil and maize meal being exempted from Value Added Tax, thereby eliminating public fears of price increases that had gripped consumers.

Earlier the Government had engaged and considered submissions from business leaders who felt that the proposed VAT measures in the 2024 National Budget were likely to strain ordinary people and businesses as the move had the potential to fuel price escalation beyond income levels.

The stakeholder concerns prompted the Treasury to constitute a technical committee to receive input from representative members under the umbrella body of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

The committee undertook an impact analysis on the implementation of some of the measures introduced through the 2024 Budget, in particular with regards to tax compliance en route to the market, mitigation of consequences of the sugar on health through a special surtax and a few tariff lines omitted on exemption from Value Added Tax, to cover the whole value chain that includes cotton and soya seeds to cooking oil.

Through Statutory Instrument 10A of 2024, published in a supplementary Government Gazette issued yesterday, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said the Customs and Excise (Suspension) Regulation 2003 published in Statutory Instrument 257 of 2003 has been repealed.

"It is hereby notified that the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, in terms of Section 235 as read with Section 120 of the Customs and Excise Act (Chapter 23:02) has made the following regulations.

"The regulations may be cited as the Customs and Exchange (Suspension)(Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 272).

"The Customs and Excise (Suspension) Regulation 2003 published in Statutory Instrument 257 of 2003 (hereafter called the principal regulations) are amended by the repeal of Section 91 (Suspension of duty on cooking oil, maize, milk, sugar, rice, flour, salt, bath soap, laundry soap, washing soap, baking powder, toothpaste and petroleum Jelly) with effect from 1st February 2024."

The gazetting of VAT exemptions on basic goods is a positive move as it increases options for consumers while the Government is trying to manage price escalations, economic analyst Mr Morris Mpala said.

"For businesses, it means they will need to measure up to give value for money on these products to compete with imports through more innovation/creativity," he added.

"On the flip side, it could create pricing challenges for local producers and they could find the going getting tough if these imports are not brought in at a level playing field."

Mr Mpala said local production was still costly when compared to other countries due to numerous challenges and said this could sting some businesses or push some producers to resort to importing to compete, which could adversely affect domestic production.

Early this year, Prof Ncube said the fine-tuning measures were taken after the Treasury constituted a technical committee to receive input from representative members under the umbrella body of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

The committee undertook an impact analysis on the implementation of some of the measures introduced through the 2024 Budget, in particular with regards to tax compliance en route to the market, mitigation of consequences of the sugar on health through a special surtax and a few tariff lines omitted on exemption from Value Added Tax, to cover the whole value chain that includes cotton and soya seeds to cooking oil.

To ensure consistency in the cooking oil value chain, cotton seed and soya beans and their derivative products will be included in the VAT exemption schedule, while the Special Surtax on Sugar Content on specified beverages has been adjusted to US$0,001/gram and would be effective on the date of gazetting.

Following new Government regulations aimed at boosting value chain efficiency and combating unfair competition from the informal sector, several businesses immediately hiked prices.

The development sparked an outcry from consumers prompting the Government to fine-tune the measures, which meant that businesses were expected also to reduce their prices.

However, there had been resistance from the business sector as there was no law enforcing the directive. However, some retail outlets have been gradually reducing prices. For instance, Bakers Inn, a subsidiary of Innscor Africa Limited yesterday said with immediate effect it has reduced the cost of bread from US$1,10 to US$1 saying the move sends a powerful message to other businesses, urging them to prioritise the needs of their communities. The price of bread has gone up since the beginning of the year in response to VAT charges proposed in the 2024 national budget. This move by Baker's Inn resonates deeply with consumers facing economic hardship. Recognising this struggle, Baker's Inn said it has chosen to be more than just a bakery, as it has become a champion for Zimbabwean families.

This is not the first time the company has stepped up to the plate. In 2023, they initiated a similar price reduction, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to supporting their customers during tough times.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Poor service delivery irks Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gardener up for indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

$7 billion water boost for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Donkey remains irk Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over another bogus hero burial

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

'PhDs not required for school heads'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Teen mother tramples newborn to death

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

NetOne to install data, internet infrastructure

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew assaulted, creates a fictitious story

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Gukurahundi outreach programme is Mnangagwa's personal project'

12 hrs ago | 397 Views

MDC, CCC fight over Bulawayo party office

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Chivayo gifts Sulu luxury car

14 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Police intercept stolen vehicle with contraband

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zanu-PF's MP sworn in

14 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwean man wanted in SA for stealing nearly R1 million

14 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Man bashes, breaks own grandmother's tooth

17 hrs ago | 508 Views

Man strikes wife with burning firewood

19 hrs ago | 919 Views

25,000L of stolen diesel found in Hwange

19 hrs ago | 1381 Views

CCC shuts door on Chamisa era

22 hrs ago | 3874 Views

Machete-wielding robber flees naked

22 hrs ago | 988 Views

Job Sikhala to appeal conviction, sentence

23 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit loses powers

24 hrs ago | 1033 Views

CCC circus continues following Chamisa exit

24 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Zimbabwe forex policy chokes exporters

24 hrs ago | 377 Views

Harare kids conned US$9,000 by bogus Manchester City agent

31 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1449 Views

Zimdollar crashes to lowest since its 2019 revamp

31 Jan 2024 at 04:56hrs | 2938 Views

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

31 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1790 Views

Zimbabwe slides further on the corruption index

31 Jan 2024 at 04:54hrs | 233 Views

Utseya resigns

31 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 718 Views

Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

31 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 863 Views

Residents raise concern over councillors' stands

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 467 Views

Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 713 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in SA for robbing and kidnapping tuck shop owner

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 320 Views

High Court quashes former Air Zimbabwe bosses' convictions

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 370 Views

Bosso players boycott training

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 239 Views

Highlanders owe Mhindirira US$10 000?

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 249 Views

Mnangagwa revs up Harare's clean-up drive with 52 tractors

31 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 236 Views

Mugabe Airport rehab shifts to domestic terminal

31 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 217 Views