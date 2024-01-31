Gardener up for indecent assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 25-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been placed on remand for indecently assaulting his employers' daughter aged 14.Raynars Zenzo, who is employed as a gardener, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube last week on Friday.He was remanded to February 8 on US$50 bail.According to court papers, in December last year, Zenzo and the juvenile were alone at the farm.As they watched television, Zenzo kissed the girl against her will.He also inserted his fingers in her privates, prompting her to report the sexual assault to her parents, who reported him to the police, leading to his arrest.