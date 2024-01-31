Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

News / National

by Staff reporter

Matebeleland South traditional leader Chief Khulumani Mathema has said the erratic rainfall received during the current agricultural season will affect crops in the region, adding that most of them were still at the infancy stage.Mathema told Southern Eye in an interview yesterday that most crops were beginning to show signs of distress due to lack of rains.He said crops in the region were in desperate need of water as they were in danger of succumbing to the hot climatic conditions in Matebeleland South provice."People are not supposed to grow maize due to poor rainfall. We have advised farmers to grow traditional grains like groundnuts, sorghum, rapoko, millet, round nuts, sweet potatoes, among other crops, which do not need too much rain," Chief Mathema said."Climate change is real and if people want to grow maize next year, they should start planning now before it is too late."Meanwhile, Matebeleland South acting Agritex provincial officer, Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu, said crops were saved by the rains that fell in the first half of the month."My overall assessment on the status of the crops in this area is that it is fair and the crops are still looking good. But if the rains do not fall from now, they will wilt," Ndlovu said.