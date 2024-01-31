Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Poor service delivery irks Bulawayo residents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
RESIDENTS in Bulawayo's ward 23 have approached their councillor over poor service delivery and exorbitant water bills which do not match what they are getting from council.

Ward 23 councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo told Southern Eye in an interview yesterday that the residents expressed concern over the Bulawayo City Council rates which are out of reach for the majority in the area.

Khumalo held a meeting with the residents recently to provide a platform for the ratepayers to discuss issues that can bring development in the ward.

"These gatherings provide a platform to engage with stakeholders on matters of concern. One of them being the billing process, particularly the high water rates," Khumalo said."The residents are concerned over the high water bills which they said are not justifiable and do not match the service they are getting from council."

Bulawayo United Residents Association representative Thembelani Dube said the meeting demonstrated a commitment to effective governance and community involvement.

"The meeting served as a platform for residents to voice their concerns and for authorities to provide explanations and solutions.

"The open dialogue and exchange of information demonstrated a commitment to addressing community issues and fostering transparency," Dube said.

Source - southern eye
More on: #Rain, #Crops, #Poor

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

2 hrs ago | 725 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Gardener up for indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mthulisi Ncube exempts VAT on key basic commodities

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

$7 billion water boost for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Donkey remains irk Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over another bogus hero burial

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

'PhDs not required for school heads'

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Teen mother tramples newborn to death

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

NetOne to install data, internet infrastructure

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew assaulted, creates a fictitious story

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Gukurahundi outreach programme is Mnangagwa's personal project'

13 hrs ago | 405 Views

MDC, CCC fight over Bulawayo party office

13 hrs ago | 858 Views

Chivayo gifts Sulu luxury car

15 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Police intercept stolen vehicle with contraband

15 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zanu-PF's MP sworn in

15 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwean man wanted in SA for stealing nearly R1 million

15 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Man bashes, breaks own grandmother's tooth

17 hrs ago | 512 Views

Man strikes wife with burning firewood

19 hrs ago | 923 Views

25,000L of stolen diesel found in Hwange

19 hrs ago | 1398 Views

CCC shuts door on Chamisa era

22 hrs ago | 3896 Views

Machete-wielding robber flees naked

23 hrs ago | 990 Views

Job Sikhala to appeal conviction, sentence

24 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit loses powers

24 hrs ago | 1038 Views

CCC circus continues following Chamisa exit

24 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Zimbabwe forex policy chokes exporters

24 hrs ago | 378 Views

Harare kids conned US$9,000 by bogus Manchester City agent

31 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1455 Views

Zimdollar crashes to lowest since its 2019 revamp

31 Jan 2024 at 04:56hrs | 2951 Views

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

31 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1795 Views

Zimbabwe slides further on the corruption index

31 Jan 2024 at 04:54hrs | 234 Views

Utseya resigns

31 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 719 Views

Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

31 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 866 Views

Residents raise concern over councillors' stands

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 467 Views

Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 714 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in SA for robbing and kidnapping tuck shop owner

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 320 Views

High Court quashes former Air Zimbabwe bosses' convictions

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 370 Views

Bosso players boycott training

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 239 Views

Highlanders owe Mhindirira US$10 000?

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 251 Views

Mnangagwa revs up Harare's clean-up drive with 52 tractors

31 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 236 Views

Mugabe Airport rehab shifts to domestic terminal

31 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 217 Views