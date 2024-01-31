Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Members of Parliament (MPs) want United States (US) embassy diplomats summoned to Parliament to answer questions on the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

The call was made by the party's Buhera West legislator Tafadzwa Mugwadi during debate on a motion on the US sanctions programme in Parliament yesterday.

The motion seeks to push for the removal of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act that triggered the targeted sanctions.

"I would suggest that before a delegation is sent to the United States of America to debate and discuss with them about sanctions, we have the leader of government business here to provide us guidance," Mugwadi said.

"The ambassador of the United States government must be here first to answer the basic question of whether he knows the land between Zambezi and Limpopo better than we do."

In 2002, the US first imposed targeted sanctions on some individuals and entities for undermining democratic processes or facilitating corruption.

They have been reviewed annually, with some officials being removed from the sanctions list.

In December last year, Zanu-PF MPs sought leave to travel to the US to lobby Washington to lift the sanctions.

Mugwadi accused the US of meddling in the country's affairs.

"We have never been in the United States of America to comment about their elections," he said.

"Elections in Zimbabwe take place according to the laws of the jurisdiction of Zimbabwe and not theirs."

Zanu-PF blames sanctions for wreaking havoc on the economy and making the citizens poor.

However, the US denies the claims and accuses government authorities of corruption and mismanaging the southern African country's economy. his brush with the law over stands.

Source - newsday

