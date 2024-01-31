Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
As the population in Zimbabwe's capital Harare grows, the city strives to meet the soaring housing demand.

With a population of over 2.4 million, about 16 percent of Zimbabwe's population, the Harare metropolitan area is sprawling outwards, of which authorities say that the growth model is not sustainable since land is a finite resource.

Urban land is a key economic resource and an important investment asset given Zimbabwe's decade-long currency volatility and lack of alternative investment options.

Housing in the capital is dominated by single-family one-storey houses, but the city has not been able to keep up with rapid urbanization, and demand for land keeps soaring.

The demand has resulted in burgeoning informal settlements in and around Harare, some in unsuitable areas such as river banks and wetlands. It has also created land barons who illegally parcel out land to home-seekers.

This has necessitated the need to build multi-story public housing and cluster housing units to alleviate the shortage.

Compact living is becoming more popular today, contrary to earlier times when there was a preference for larger land areas, according to Ken Sharpe, CEO of West Properties, a Harare-based property development company, which is constructing a thousand multi-story apartments in Harare's upmarket Borrowdale suburb.

"For a long time in the past, we have not densified the city, so the time has come to build up," Sharpe told Xinhua.

Younger home-seekers now prefer modern facilities including security, convenience and home automation, he noted. "we have a young population – almost 70 percent of Zimbabwe is youth under 30 – and these young people want to see modern features, modern designs," he added.

The government is encouraging people to build upwards, land use should be optimized, and agricultural land should be preserved, said Daniel Garwe, Zimbabwe's Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

"We are vertically building better," Garwe told Xinhua, "We are promoting densification in terms of the construction of clusters in the low-density areas throughout the country."

City of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said the urban sprawl of single-family households no longer matches modern trends and family sizes.

"We live in a short city which must go vertical," Mafume, told Xinhua. "We have to densify because the population in Zimbabwe and in Harare has increased."

While densification through building cluster houses is gaining traction in Harare, some property owners in colonial suburbs with bigger land pieces have resisted the move, saying it alters the original characteristics of neighborhoods.

Real Estate expert Renounce Regards Chokuda said while densification is a positive development, it is crucial to strike a balance between densification and preserving the quality of life in neighbourhoods.

"It is essential to approach these projects with careful planning and design to ensure they are environmentally friendly, visually appealing, and cater to the needs of the local population," Chokuda told Xinhua.

Economist Prosper Chitambara said the government can play a major role in the provision of affordable housing. "The major challenge is the lack of access to affordable finance, or mortgage financing, that's a major challenge, and the government can now play a role in terms of ensuring that financing is met," Chitambara told Xinhua.

The government has set a target to deliver 220,000 housing units by 2025 cooperating with the private sector.

Source - Xinhua

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Poor service delivery irks Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gardener up for indecent assault

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mthulisi Ncube exempts VAT on key basic commodities

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

$7 billion water boost for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Donkey remains irk Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over another bogus hero burial

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

'PhDs not required for school heads'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Teen mother tramples newborn to death

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

NetOne to install data, internet infrastructure

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew assaulted, creates a fictitious story

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

'Gukurahundi outreach programme is Mnangagwa's personal project'

12 hrs ago | 397 Views

MDC, CCC fight over Bulawayo party office

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Chivayo gifts Sulu luxury car

14 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Police intercept stolen vehicle with contraband

14 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zanu-PF's MP sworn in

14 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabwean man wanted in SA for stealing nearly R1 million

14 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Man bashes, breaks own grandmother's tooth

17 hrs ago | 508 Views

Man strikes wife with burning firewood

19 hrs ago | 918 Views

25,000L of stolen diesel found in Hwange

19 hrs ago | 1381 Views

CCC shuts door on Chamisa era

22 hrs ago | 3871 Views

Machete-wielding robber flees naked

22 hrs ago | 988 Views

Job Sikhala to appeal conviction, sentence

23 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit loses powers

24 hrs ago | 1033 Views

CCC circus continues following Chamisa exit

24 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Zimbabwe forex policy chokes exporters

24 hrs ago | 377 Views

Harare kids conned US$9,000 by bogus Manchester City agent

31 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1449 Views

Zimdollar crashes to lowest since its 2019 revamp

31 Jan 2024 at 04:56hrs | 2936 Views

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

31 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1790 Views

Zimbabwe slides further on the corruption index

31 Jan 2024 at 04:54hrs | 233 Views

Utseya resigns

31 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 718 Views

Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

31 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 863 Views

Residents raise concern over councillors' stands

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 467 Views

Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 713 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in SA for robbing and kidnapping tuck shop owner

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 320 Views

High Court quashes former Air Zimbabwe bosses' convictions

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 370 Views

Bosso players boycott training

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 239 Views

Highlanders owe Mhindirira US$10 000?

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 249 Views

Mnangagwa revs up Harare's clean-up drive with 52 tractors

31 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 236 Views

Mugabe Airport rehab shifts to domestic terminal

31 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 217 Views