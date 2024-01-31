Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Job Sikhala, the recently released former Zengeza West legislator, stated that he is unfamiliar with self-appointed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu and has never crossed paths with him.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, conducted a day after his release, Sikhala challenged Tshabangu to present evidence of any connection between them beyond the pictures circulating online.

Sikhala, who spent 595 days in pretrial detention on charges of inciting public violence, missed the opportunity to contest and retain his Parliamentary seat in last year's general elections due to his arrest. His release marked the beginning of an ongoing crisis within the CCC.

Unverified reports suggest that Tshabangu had been asserting responsibility for Sikhala's eventual release, pointing to the presence of his lawyers, Lewis Uriri and Nqobani Sithole, at Sikhala's last court appearance as evidence of their alleged relationship.

Sikhala dismissed these claims, stating, "The truth of the matter is that I have never seen or known anyone called Sengezo Tshabangu. If we meet in the streets, we might even pass each other. He might know me, but I do not know him. I heard from colleagues that he joined the MDC-T in 2005 after the split and became the MDC-T Provincial Chairperson for Matebeleland North. I have never talked to him, and I do not know his intentions. I would be interested in seeing him."

Regarding Tshabangu's lawyers attempting to engage with him during court proceedings, Sikhala expressed surprise, stating, "I was later told and was shocked, but then you can get solidarity from anywhere. You can call him; he might know me from the news, but I do not know the guy."




Source - newzimbabwe

