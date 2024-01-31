Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businesswoman-cum-shoplifter faces legal battle over violent incident

by Nkululeko Nkomo
2 hrs ago | Views
A well-known businesswoman, Mutsa Nyahuye, has found herself entangled in legal proceedings after a shocking incident of shoplifting and verbal assault at a local shoe store. Nyahuye, who allegedly claimed affiliation with President ED Mnangagwa and asserted impunity, was reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police under RRB 5775431.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded at a prominent shoe shop in Harare earlier this week. Customers and staff were taken aback as Nyahuye became increasingly hostile and directed a barrage of foul language at the store employees. Eyewitnesses reported that her aggressive behavior escalated when she helped herself to two pairs of shoes, brazenly leaving the premises without paying for them.

The shoplifting incident quickly gained attention due to Nyahuye's claims of being a magistrate close to President ED Mnangagwa, which she allegedly used to assert her immunity from prosecution. However, law enforcement authorities have taken the matter seriously, emphasizing that no one is above the law, regardless of their status or affiliations.

Local police confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway, with Nyahuye now facing charges of shoplifting and verbal assault. "We are treating this case like any other," stated a police spokesperson. "Every citizen, irrespective of their social position, is subject to the law, and no one can use their connections to avoid the legal ramifications of their actions."

Nyahuye, known for her notable business ventures, now finds herself facing potential legal consequences that could tarnish her reputation. The news of her alleged misbehavior and her claims of impunity have sparked public outrage, with citizens expressing their disappointment and insisting that justice be served.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police encourages anyone who may have suffered the same fate at the hands of Mutsa Nyahuye to come forward and report to the police without any fear. They are dedicated to ensuring a fair investigation and a proper legal process for all parties involved.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Nelson Chamisa is Zimbabwe's political antbear (Isambane)

38 mins ago | 144 Views

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

5 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

5 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

5 hrs ago | 798 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

5 hrs ago | 617 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Poor service delivery irks Bulawayo residents

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Gardener up for indecent assault

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mthulisi Ncube exempts VAT on key basic commodities

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

$7 billion water boost for Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Donkey remains irk Bulawayo residents

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over another bogus hero burial

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

'PhDs not required for school heads'

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Teen mother tramples newborn to death

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

NetOne to install data, internet infrastructure

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew assaulted, creates a fictitious story

5 hrs ago | 488 Views

'Gukurahundi outreach programme is Mnangagwa's personal project'

16 hrs ago | 468 Views

MDC, CCC fight over Bulawayo party office

16 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chivayo gifts Sulu luxury car

18 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Police intercept stolen vehicle with contraband

18 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zanu-PF's MP sworn in

18 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwean man wanted in SA for stealing nearly R1 million

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Man bashes, breaks own grandmother's tooth

20 hrs ago | 556 Views

Man strikes wife with burning firewood

23 hrs ago | 983 Views

25,000L of stolen diesel found in Hwange

23 hrs ago | 1489 Views

CCC shuts door on Chamisa era

31 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 3972 Views

Machete-wielding robber flees naked

31 Jan 2024 at 08:09hrs | 1033 Views

Job Sikhala to appeal conviction, sentence

31 Jan 2024 at 07:12hrs | 1283 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit loses powers

31 Jan 2024 at 07:00hrs | 1054 Views

CCC circus continues following Chamisa exit

31 Jan 2024 at 07:00hrs | 2320 Views

Zimbabwe forex policy chokes exporters

31 Jan 2024 at 06:59hrs | 396 Views

Harare kids conned US$9,000 by bogus Manchester City agent

31 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1513 Views

Zimdollar crashes to lowest since its 2019 revamp

31 Jan 2024 at 04:56hrs | 3078 Views

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

31 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1868 Views

Zimbabwe slides further on the corruption index

31 Jan 2024 at 04:54hrs | 245 Views

Utseya resigns

31 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 734 Views

Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

31 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 893 Views

Residents raise concern over councillors' stands

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 475 Views

Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 733 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in SA for robbing and kidnapping tuck shop owner

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 331 Views

High Court quashes former Air Zimbabwe bosses' convictions

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 376 Views

Bosso players boycott training

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 247 Views

Highlanders owe Mhindirira US$10 000?

31 Jan 2024 at 04:50hrs | 270 Views