by Nkululeko Nkomo

A well-known businesswoman, Mutsa Nyahuye, has found herself entangled in legal proceedings after a shocking incident of shoplifting and verbal assault at a local shoe store. Nyahuye, who allegedly claimed affiliation with President ED Mnangagwa and asserted impunity, was reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police under RRB 5775431.According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded at a prominent shoe shop in Harare earlier this week. Customers and staff were taken aback as Nyahuye became increasingly hostile and directed a barrage of foul language at the store employees. Eyewitnesses reported that her aggressive behavior escalated when she helped herself to two pairs of shoes, brazenly leaving the premises without paying for them.The shoplifting incident quickly gained attention due to Nyahuye's claims of being a magistrate close to President ED Mnangagwa, which she allegedly used to assert her immunity from prosecution. However, law enforcement authorities have taken the matter seriously, emphasizing that no one is above the law, regardless of their status or affiliations.Local police confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway, with Nyahuye now facing charges of shoplifting and verbal assault. "We are treating this case like any other," stated a police spokesperson. "Every citizen, irrespective of their social position, is subject to the law, and no one can use their connections to avoid the legal ramifications of their actions."Nyahuye, known for her notable business ventures, now finds herself facing potential legal consequences that could tarnish her reputation. The news of her alleged misbehavior and her claims of impunity have sparked public outrage, with citizens expressing their disappointment and insisting that justice be served.The Zimbabwe Republic Police encourages anyone who may have suffered the same fate at the hands of Mutsa Nyahuye to come forward and report to the police without any fear. They are dedicated to ensuring a fair investigation and a proper legal process for all parties involved.