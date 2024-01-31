News / National

by Staff reporter

Political activist Chalton Hwende, who was MDC Alliance Secretary-General and its successor CCC senior official, says former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa remains the opposition's "best foot forward" in the current protracted democratic struggle for reform and change.Hwende, who is Kuwadzana East MP, wrote on social media:"On Tuesday I had a 2 hr conversation with President Nelson Chamisa and we discussed his resignation statement. He is clear that he will never return to the CCC and he will make an announcement on his next move in the near future."I agree with his decision. Tomorrow I will begin series of consultations with the people of Kuwadzana East so that I can be guided on the next move. President Chamisa remains our best foot forward to bring change in this country."