Boy (18) commits suicide over warm bathing water

by Simbarashe Sithole

An 18 year old Mbire boy hanged himself behind his grandma's goat pen after he was barred from bathing warm water, last weekend.

The boy was identified as Tinotenda Chinyere of Mbire Village, Chief Chitsungo.Allegations are that on 25 January 2024 around 18pm, the now deceased had a misunderstanding with his grandmother, Buellae Chinyere (62) over warm bathing water.Her grandma was against him bathing warm water.This did not go down well with him and he took a rope from his bedroom proceeding to the goat pen.On the same day at around 1820 pm, his 10 year old brother called him to bath but he did not respond.A manhunt then started and he was found hanging from a tree behind the goat pen at around 2300 hours.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.He further urged people to seek counselling when they have problems."We urge members of the public to resolve social disputes amicably and desist from resorting to suicide. People should seek assistance from professional counselors, church leaders, local leaders or family elders whenever they have family disputes," Mundembe said.