Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Boy (18) commits suicide over warm bathing water

by Simbarashe Sithole
22 secs ago | Views
An 18 year old Mbire boy hanged himself behind his grandma's goat pen after he was barred from bathing warm water, last weekend.


The boy was identified as Tinotenda Chinyere of Mbire Village, Chief Chitsungo.

Allegations are that on 25 January 2024 around 18pm, the now deceased had a misunderstanding with his grandmother, Buellae Chinyere (62)  over warm bathing water.

Her grandma was against him bathing warm water.

This did not go down well with him and he took a rope from his bedroom proceeding to the goat pen.

On the same day at around 1820 pm, his 10 year old brother called him to bath but he did not respond. 

A manhunt then started and he was found hanging from a tree behind the goat pen at around 2300 hours.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

He further  urged  people to seek counselling  when they have problems.

"We urge members of the public to resolve social disputes amicably and desist from resorting to suicide. People should seek assistance from professional counselors, church leaders, local leaders or family elders whenever they have family disputes," Mundembe said. 

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Nkulumane, Nketa and Emganwini will go without water from 2 - 4 February

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe restores duty on imported basic commodities

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chamisa remains the opposition's 'best foot forward'

5 hrs ago | 684 Views

Nelson Chamisa is Zimbabwe's political antbear (Isambane)

13 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Businesswoman-cum-shoplifter faces legal battle over violent incident

15 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

18 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

18 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

18 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

18 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

18 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

18 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

18 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

18 hrs ago | 389 Views

Poor service delivery irks Bulawayo residents

18 hrs ago | 139 Views

Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

18 hrs ago | 213 Views

Gardener up for indecent assault

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mthulisi Ncube exempts VAT on key basic commodities

18 hrs ago | 1266 Views

$7 billion water boost for Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 161 Views

Donkey remains irk Bulawayo residents

18 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over another bogus hero burial

18 hrs ago | 837 Views

'PhDs not required for school heads'

18 hrs ago | 351 Views

Teen mother tramples newborn to death

18 hrs ago | 359 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

18 hrs ago | 195 Views

NetOne to install data, internet infrastructure

18 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew assaulted, creates a fictitious story

18 hrs ago | 801 Views

'Gukurahundi outreach programme is Mnangagwa's personal project'

31 Jan 2024 at 18:14hrs | 519 Views

MDC, CCC fight over Bulawayo party office

31 Jan 2024 at 18:13hrs | 941 Views

Chivayo gifts Sulu luxury car

31 Jan 2024 at 16:25hrs | 1276 Views

Police intercept stolen vehicle with contraband

31 Jan 2024 at 16:22hrs | 670 Views

Zanu-PF's MP sworn in

31 Jan 2024 at 16:22hrs | 636 Views

Zimbabwean man wanted in SA for stealing nearly R1 million

31 Jan 2024 at 16:22hrs | 1361 Views

Man bashes, breaks own grandmother's tooth

31 Jan 2024 at 13:58hrs | 595 Views

Man strikes wife with burning firewood

31 Jan 2024 at 11:39hrs | 1041 Views

25,000L of stolen diesel found in Hwange

31 Jan 2024 at 11:29hrs | 1618 Views

CCC shuts door on Chamisa era

31 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 4064 Views

Machete-wielding robber flees naked

31 Jan 2024 at 08:09hrs | 1063 Views

Job Sikhala to appeal conviction, sentence

31 Jan 2024 at 07:12hrs | 1304 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft unit loses powers

31 Jan 2024 at 07:00hrs | 1073 Views

CCC circus continues following Chamisa exit

31 Jan 2024 at 07:00hrs | 2396 Views

Zimbabwe forex policy chokes exporters

31 Jan 2024 at 06:59hrs | 407 Views

Harare kids conned US$9,000 by bogus Manchester City agent

31 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 1602 Views

Zimdollar crashes to lowest since its 2019 revamp

31 Jan 2024 at 04:56hrs | 3570 Views

CCC orders MPs to stay put until Chamisa gives a signal

31 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 1970 Views

Zimbabwe slides further on the corruption index

31 Jan 2024 at 04:54hrs | 251 Views

Utseya resigns

31 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 767 Views

Counterfeit electronic appliances flood Zimbabwe

31 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 908 Views

Residents raise concern over councillors' stands

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 491 Views

Farmer loses 50 head of cattle to thieves

31 Jan 2024 at 04:51hrs | 768 Views