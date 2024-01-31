Boy (16) rapes cousin (12)

News / National

by Peter Matuka/Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Matebeleland North Province are hunting for 16 year old Binga boy who allegedly raped his 12 year old cousin last month.The suspect who cannot be mentioned due to ethical reasons is an uncle to the complainant.It is alleged that on January 13, the suspect proceeded to the complainant's place of residence in Ndola Village, Kariyangwe where upon arrival found the victim alone in the kitchen.The suspect asked the complainant to accompany him outside the yard and she refused.He held the victim's left hand and dragged her for about 50 metres away from the kitchen where she was seated.The suspect further pushed the complainant who fell down and raped her once without her consent.After the alleged horror, the suspect fled the scene.The complainant immediately woke up and went straight to her aunt where she reported the matter.An official report of Rape case was then opened at ZRP Kariyangwe base under Binga Police station.Police investigations are currently on the probe for the rape suspect.Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving the report of Rape at Kariyangwe.