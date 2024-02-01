Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Sikhala not a political detainee'

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
The Government has dismissed assertions that opposition politician Job Sikhala was a political prisoner, saying instead he was convicted in terms of the country's laws for inciting violence and undermining the country's peace and harmony.

In a statement last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere set the record straight, saying Mr Sikhala's arrest was aboveboard according to the law of the land.

The Minister also highlighted that Mr Sikhala was not a political prisoner.

"Political crimes (and hence political prisoners) must be differentiated from the activities and behaviours of common criminals. Mr Sikhala was arrested and convicted in terms of the laws of the country," he said.

Dr Muswere also said no one was above the law, and that law enforcement agents will not be deterred from enforcing the laws of the land because the perpetrator is a politician.

The Minister said the Government, in fact allowed the general citizenry to exercise their Constitutional rights, but when intervention is needed it would not hesitate.

"The State will not be hindered in its effort to allow the generality of its citizenry to enjoy all fundamental human rights ascribed to them by our Constitution by any individual or class of individuals through proliferation of hate speech and incitement to violence.

"Mr Sikhala was found guilty of inciting public violence by the courts and he is thus not a political prisoner," he said.

The Minister said those who would be found on the wrong side of the law regardless of political affiliation would be held answerable.

"Those who commit crimes will definitely meet their day in court and the judiciary will adjudicate without any fear or favour," said Minister Muswere.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

29 mins ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

31 mins ago | 29 Views

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

31 mins ago | 50 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

32 mins ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo in cholera scare

32 mins ago | 12 Views

China to support Zimbabwe's education

32 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims must be protected during Mnangagwa hearings

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Miners destroy Hwange roads

33 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zanu-PF not gloating over the disaster in the CCC'

33 mins ago | 21 Views

Coltart brings Bloomberg Funds to Bulawayo

34 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean Minister blasts civil servants

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Gumbonzvanda

34 mins ago | 10 Views

Sadc leaders meet over cholera

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion date unknown, might take decades

35 mins ago | 12 Views

'Something stinks at the Highlanders clubhouse'

35 mins ago | 11 Views

'I want to know who killed me'

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Father from hell impregnates daughter

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Wife killer nabbed after three years on the run

37 mins ago | 7 Views

Boy (16) rapes cousin (12)

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Boy (18) commits suicide over warm bathing water

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Nkulumane, Nketa and Emganwini will go without water from 2 - 4 February

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe restores duty on imported basic commodities

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa remains the opposition's 'best foot forward'

12 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Nelson Chamisa is Zimbabwe's political antbear (Isambane)

20 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Businesswoman-cum-shoplifter faces legal battle over violent incident

22 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

01 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 3989 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

01 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 2410 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 592 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1518 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1442 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 1085 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 460 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 403 Views

Poor service delivery irks Bulawayo residents

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 143 Views

Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 225 Views

Gardener up for indecent assault

01 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 494 Views

Mthulisi Ncube exempts VAT on key basic commodities

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1376 Views

$7 billion water boost for Bulawayo

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 165 Views

Donkey remains irk Bulawayo residents

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 260 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over another bogus hero burial

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 872 Views

'PhDs not required for school heads'

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 362 Views

Teen mother tramples newborn to death

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 382 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 200 Views

NetOne to install data, internet infrastructure

01 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew assaulted, creates a fictitious story

01 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 858 Views

'Gukurahundi outreach programme is Mnangagwa's personal project'

31 Jan 2024 at 18:14hrs | 526 Views