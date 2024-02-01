Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa congratulates Gumbonzvanda

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today met the newly appointed Deputy Director for Normative Support, United Nations System Coordination and Programme Results at the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, Dr Nyaradzai Gumbonzvanda to congratulate her, at State House in Harare.

At the beginning of the year, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Dr Gumbonzvanda as Deputy Executive Director for Normative Support, United Nations System Coordination and Programme Results at the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

After meeting President Mnangagwa, Dr Gumbonzvanda said she would work hard and give her best as a Zimbabwean.

"As a woman born in my village in Murewa, went to school in my village, educated in my country. It's a plus, I say makorokoto to everyone, to my family, the communities, my country and Africa," said Dr Gumbonzvanda.

"I will give my best as a Zimbabwean. This means in our culture this isn't about me as an individual, I'm raised by my people, I'm nurtured by my people and I will deliver together with them."

Dr Gumbonzvanda is the Founder and Executive Director for Rozaria Memorial Trust based in Zimbabwe.  Prior to that, she served as the General Secretary of the World Young Women's Christian Association and United Nations Development Fund for Women Regional Programming Director in the East and Horn of Africa.

She has also served in the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) as the Human Rights Officer in Liberia and National Child Rights Adviser in Zimbabwe.

Before joining UNICEF, she served as the Interim Coordinator for the Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association and Assistant Law Officer at the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Constitutional Affairs of Zimbabwe, and was also appointed the first African Union Goodwill Ambassador on Ending Child Marriage.

Dr Gumbonzvanda holds a Doctor of Laws degree (Honoris Causa) from the University of Massachusetts, USA, a Master in Laws degree from the University of South Africa, Post Graduate Certificate in Conflict Transformation from the Uppsala University, Sweden, and a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

