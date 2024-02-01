Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Coltart brings Bloomberg Funds to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO is among 150 cities from across the world that are set to benefit from the Bloomberg Philanthropy Youth Climate Action Fund, which seeks to rapidly launch and support youth-led climate initiatives.

The objective of the fund is to provide technical assistance to cities while engaging thousands of youths between the ages of 15 and 24 to design, produce, and govern climate solutions.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund aims to provide an initial grant funding of US$50 000 to a maximum of 150 cities, enabling them to rapidly launch and support youth-led climate initiatives.

Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart in December last year participated in the COP28 Local Climate Action Summit in Dubai where the Youth Climate Action Fund was launched.

COP28 is a United Nations Climate Change Conference that was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12 last year.

According to excerpts from the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) full council minutes, Cllr Coltart told councillors that these initiatives will be carried out over a period of six months and supported through micro-grants.

"Additionally, expert virtual guidance will be provided to assist with the launch and management of these micro-grants of up to US$ 5 000," he said.
Cllr Coltart said the aim is to fund a significant number of youth-led climate initiatives that align with local needs and objectives.

"Furthermore, cities that will commit to utilising the initial US$50 000 within six months will be eligible to receive an additional grant of US$100 000. This additional funding will be awarded for further youth-led micro-grants over a span of 12 months," he said.

"The active participation of young people is crucial to tap into their knowledge and creative potential, informing actionable measures and mobilising their capacity and resources to drive meaningful impact."

Cllr Coltart said cities interested in this opportunity were required to submit an initial expression of interest by December 8 last year.

"They were also expected to designate a staff member who would actively participate in the programme if the expression of interest was approved.

The staff member will be responsible for monitoring project progress, highlighting success stories and providing regular financial and impact reports," he said.

Cllr Coltart said he had already initiated the process by submitting Bulawayo's name for consideration in this funding opportunity.

About 150 mayors converged at the convention that zeroed in on strategies to help cities engage youth in local climate efforts—not just as beneficiaries or champions, but as co-creators and implementers of new, and more ambitious solutions.

Bloomberg Philanthropies last year unveiled a US$50 million initiative to help cities across the world address global issues, including climate change, by launching programmes proven effective in other cities around the world.

In a statement, Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies founder, Mr Michael Bloomberg said the Bloomberg Cities Ideas Exchange will give city councils grants for startup costs and technical support, as well as sponsor trips and webinars to inform leaders about new programmes.

"Cities are a force for change on all of the big challenges we are facing, and we have long worked to spread the best ideas globally. This new Bloomberg Cities Idea Exchange will intensify and expand those efforts, bringing new muscle and rigor to the replication process," he said.

Last year Zimbabwe was named among individual countries with strong support networks and experts around climate change mitigation activities.

In 2010, Zimbabwe was in the top 10 of countries with transparency in its procedures.

Under the Transparency Framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, countries communicate reports to the secretariat and reports are reviewed every year.

Zimbabwe's capacity is not going unnoticed as the country's climate negotiators and scientists made significant contributions in previous COP meetings.

The country's capacity training, communications, clarity of procedures, and general expertise of representatives are therefore internationally recognised while some countries and parties had nominated experts but no training has been done,

Some parties had not submitted nominations while others were not available or had no funding hence they don't appear on the 2023 review cycle of parties with strong support experts.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

29 mins ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

31 mins ago | 29 Views

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

31 mins ago | 50 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

32 mins ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo in cholera scare

32 mins ago | 12 Views

China to support Zimbabwe's education

32 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims must be protected during Mnangagwa hearings

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Miners destroy Hwange roads

33 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zanu-PF not gloating over the disaster in the CCC'

33 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwean Minister blasts civil servants

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Gumbonzvanda

34 mins ago | 10 Views

'Sikhala not a political detainee'

34 mins ago | 11 Views

Sadc leaders meet over cholera

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion date unknown, might take decades

35 mins ago | 12 Views

'Something stinks at the Highlanders clubhouse'

35 mins ago | 11 Views

'I want to know who killed me'

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Father from hell impregnates daughter

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Wife killer nabbed after three years on the run

37 mins ago | 7 Views

Boy (16) rapes cousin (12)

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Boy (18) commits suicide over warm bathing water

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Nkulumane, Nketa and Emganwini will go without water from 2 - 4 February

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe restores duty on imported basic commodities

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa remains the opposition's 'best foot forward'

12 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Nelson Chamisa is Zimbabwe's political antbear (Isambane)

20 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Businesswoman-cum-shoplifter faces legal battle over violent incident

22 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

01 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 3989 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

01 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 2410 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 592 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1518 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1442 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 1085 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 460 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 403 Views

Poor service delivery irks Bulawayo residents

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 143 Views

Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 225 Views

Gardener up for indecent assault

01 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 494 Views

Mthulisi Ncube exempts VAT on key basic commodities

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1376 Views

$7 billion water boost for Bulawayo

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 165 Views

Donkey remains irk Bulawayo residents

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 260 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over another bogus hero burial

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 872 Views

'PhDs not required for school heads'

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 362 Views

Teen mother tramples newborn to death

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 382 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 200 Views

NetOne to install data, internet infrastructure

01 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew assaulted, creates a fictitious story

01 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 858 Views

'Gukurahundi outreach programme is Mnangagwa's personal project'

31 Jan 2024 at 18:14hrs | 526 Views