Miners destroy Hwange roads

by Staff reporter

HWANGE Rural District Council (RDC) has accused mining companies operating in the area of damaging the road network and not ploughing back any cent for road rehabilitation.Hwange RDC chairperson Pasar Mpofu told Southern Eye that they have engaged the government to compel several mining companies in the district to rehabilitate the roads."The government should take a tough stance on the mining companies operating because they are the ones that are damaging the roads," Mpofu said."The mining companies are making profit but all of them are not ploughing back in the areas they operate in."Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo said he would engage the mining companies after receiving complaints from motorists and the local authority."I was on leave, but last time I heard that the Hwange Colliery Company had started patching some roads," Moyo said."I plan to engage the mining companies so that they can fix the roads since they are the ones doing their mining activities there. However, as a government, we are at the moment seized with fixing the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo Road."