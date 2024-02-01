Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China to support Zimbabwe's education

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
CHINESE ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding has pledged China's support to the country's education sector saying the two countries have maintained good relations that can be traced back to the pre-colonial era.

Zhou made the remarks this week at the China-Zimbabwe Friendship High School, during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Hatcliffe.

"The relations between China and Zimbabwe can be traced back to ancient times. Porcelain and other precious artefacts unearthed from the Great Zimbabwe evidenced that, there were friendly exchanges between the two countries hundreds of years ago," Zhou said

"China firmly supports Zimbabwe's educational sector. The Chinese government has so far donated to a number of schools and universities in the country including Chinhoyi University of Technology, Zimbabwe-China Friendship School in Bindura, Lupane Primary School, Warren Park D Primary School and China-Zimbabwe Friendship High School," Zhou said.

He said China had supported the country's educational sector by providing various scholarships and training opportunities for Zimbabweans to study in China.

"Education is vital to personal growth and social development. Under President Mnangagwa's mantra of leaving no one and no place behind, the country has made huge progress in developing its educational sector," he said.

Zhou also noted that the country is not only rich in natural resources, but also in human resources, with enormous potential to be tapped.

China has been instrumental in the construction of the country's infrastructure which includes the National Sports Stadium, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8, Parliament of Zimbabwe in Mt Hampden, National Pharmaceutical Warehouse and drilling of 1 000 boreholes.

China also provided strong political and material support during the country's 1970s struggle for independence from colonial rule.

"Even today, some veteran soldiers of Zimbabwe who received military training in China can still sing the songs of the Chinese Army. China and Zimbabwe have become all-weather friends after Zimbabwe's independence. China has long contributed to Zimbabwe's social-economic development," he said.

He also noted that China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future as the Asian giant seeks to work with the continent under the Belt and Road Initiative as well as other mutual co-operation initiative, including people-to-people exchanges and cultural exchange programmes.

"Today, I am happy to bring you the Chinese martial arts, magic and instrumental performances. I hope these performances will open a small window for you to the magnificent world of Chinese art and culture," he added.

The forthcoming Chinese lunar year is the year of the dragon and in Chinese culture, the dragon symbolises good fortune, strength and wisdom.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

29 mins ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

31 mins ago | 29 Views

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

31 mins ago | 50 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

32 mins ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo in cholera scare

32 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims must be protected during Mnangagwa hearings

33 mins ago | 9 Views

Miners destroy Hwange roads

33 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zanu-PF not gloating over the disaster in the CCC'

33 mins ago | 21 Views

Coltart brings Bloomberg Funds to Bulawayo

33 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean Minister blasts civil servants

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Gumbonzvanda

34 mins ago | 10 Views

'Sikhala not a political detainee'

34 mins ago | 11 Views

Sadc leaders meet over cholera

35 mins ago | 10 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion date unknown, might take decades

35 mins ago | 12 Views

'Something stinks at the Highlanders clubhouse'

35 mins ago | 11 Views

'I want to know who killed me'

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Father from hell impregnates daughter

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Wife killer nabbed after three years on the run

37 mins ago | 7 Views

Boy (16) rapes cousin (12)

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Boy (18) commits suicide over warm bathing water

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Nkulumane, Nketa and Emganwini will go without water from 2 - 4 February

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe restores duty on imported basic commodities

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa remains the opposition's 'best foot forward'

12 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Nelson Chamisa is Zimbabwe's political antbear (Isambane)

20 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Businesswoman-cum-shoplifter faces legal battle over violent incident

22 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

01 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 3989 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

01 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 2410 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 592 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1518 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1442 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 1085 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 460 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 403 Views

Poor service delivery irks Bulawayo residents

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 143 Views

Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 225 Views

Gardener up for indecent assault

01 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 494 Views

Mthulisi Ncube exempts VAT on key basic commodities

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1376 Views

$7 billion water boost for Bulawayo

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 165 Views

Donkey remains irk Bulawayo residents

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 260 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over another bogus hero burial

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 872 Views

'PhDs not required for school heads'

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 362 Views

Teen mother tramples newborn to death

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 382 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 200 Views

NetOne to install data, internet infrastructure

01 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew assaulted, creates a fictitious story

01 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 858 Views

'Gukurahundi outreach programme is Mnangagwa's personal project'

31 Jan 2024 at 18:14hrs | 526 Views