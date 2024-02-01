Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
THE Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement has been renamed the Zimbabwe Solidarity Movement to push for the release of other "political prisoners" who include nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP 9) members currently detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

The Job Sikhala Movement was in the forefront of pushing for the release of the former opposition Zengeza Member of Parliament.

Sikhala was released on Tuesday night this week after spending nearly two years at Chikurubi for inciting public violence.

Activist Obert Masaraure said they were now shifting focus to ensure the release of other political prisoners such as the MRP 9 who were sentenced to three years in jail in 2022 for public violence.

The MRP activists were convicted for staging a protest in 2021 in Bulawayo to demand the release of their then leader, Mqondisi Moyo.

"The Movement will embark on mass mobilisation around the country, organising communities into solidarity clusters," Masaraure said in a statement.

"The mandate of the Solidarity clusters is to offer solidarity to all prisoners of conscience, stand in solidarity with the majority living in poverty and demand justice, freedom and equality from those who control State power."

Masaraure said the movement was also setting up structures across the country to advance the cause of Zimbabweans.

"The regime in Harare has evolved into a solid authoritarian regime to silence citizens who are suffocating from want of basics," he said.

"The health system in Zimbabwe is also in a dire state, patients are failing to access primary healthcare. The ordinary people can't afford basic provisions and Zimbabweans are living below the poverty datum line. Workers are earning slave wages and their social protection is not guaranteed."season.

Source - newsday
More on: #Sikhala, #Movement, #CCC

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

33 mins ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

33 mins ago | 18 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

34 mins ago | 34 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

35 mins ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo in cholera scare

35 mins ago | 14 Views

China to support Zimbabwe's education

35 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims must be protected during Mnangagwa hearings

36 mins ago | 9 Views

Miners destroy Hwange roads

36 mins ago | 11 Views

'Zanu-PF not gloating over the disaster in the CCC'

36 mins ago | 22 Views

Coltart brings Bloomberg Funds to Bulawayo

37 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean Minister blasts civil servants

37 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Gumbonzvanda

37 mins ago | 12 Views

'Sikhala not a political detainee'

38 mins ago | 13 Views

Sadc leaders meet over cholera

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion date unknown, might take decades

38 mins ago | 15 Views

'Something stinks at the Highlanders clubhouse'

39 mins ago | 12 Views

'I want to know who killed me'

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Father from hell impregnates daughter

39 mins ago | 17 Views

Wife killer nabbed after three years on the run

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Boy (16) rapes cousin (12)

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Boy (18) commits suicide over warm bathing water

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Nkulumane, Nketa and Emganwini will go without water from 2 - 4 February

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe restores duty on imported basic commodities

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chamisa remains the opposition's 'best foot forward'

12 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Nelson Chamisa is Zimbabwe's political antbear (Isambane)

20 hrs ago | 2371 Views

Businesswoman-cum-shoplifter faces legal battle over violent incident

22 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

01 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 3989 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

01 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 2412 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 592 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1518 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1442 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 1086 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 461 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 403 Views

Poor service delivery irks Bulawayo residents

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 143 Views

Poor rainfall hits Matebeleland South crops

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 225 Views

Gardener up for indecent assault

01 Feb 2024 at 04:58hrs | 494 Views

Mthulisi Ncube exempts VAT on key basic commodities

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1380 Views

$7 billion water boost for Bulawayo

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 165 Views

Donkey remains irk Bulawayo residents

01 Feb 2024 at 04:57hrs | 260 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over another bogus hero burial

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 872 Views

'PhDs not required for school heads'

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 362 Views

Teen mother tramples newborn to death

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 382 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway upgrade starts

01 Feb 2024 at 04:56hrs | 200 Views

NetOne to install data, internet infrastructure

01 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew assaulted, creates a fictitious story

01 Feb 2024 at 04:55hrs | 858 Views

'Gukurahundi outreach programme is Mnangagwa's personal project'

31 Jan 2024 at 18:14hrs | 526 Views