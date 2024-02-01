Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement has been renamed the Zimbabwe Solidarity Movement to push for the release of other "political prisoners" who include nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP 9) members currently detained at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.The Job Sikhala Movement was in the forefront of pushing for the release of the former opposition Zengeza Member of Parliament.Sikhala was released on Tuesday night this week after spending nearly two years at Chikurubi for inciting public violence.Activist Obert Masaraure said they were now shifting focus to ensure the release of other political prisoners such as the MRP 9 who were sentenced to three years in jail in 2022 for public violence.The MRP activists were convicted for staging a protest in 2021 in Bulawayo to demand the release of their then leader, Mqondisi Moyo."The Movement will embark on mass mobilisation around the country, organising communities into solidarity clusters," Masaraure said in a statement."The mandate of the Solidarity clusters is to offer solidarity to all prisoners of conscience, stand in solidarity with the majority living in poverty and demand justice, freedom and equality from those who control State power."Masaraure said the movement was also setting up structures across the country to advance the cause of Zimbabweans."The regime in Harare has evolved into a solid authoritarian regime to silence citizens who are suffocating from want of basics," he said."The health system in Zimbabwe is also in a dire state, patients are failing to access primary healthcare. The ordinary people can't afford basic provisions and Zimbabweans are living below the poverty datum line. Workers are earning slave wages and their social protection is not guaranteed."