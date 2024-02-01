Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was a key player during the Zimbabwe genocide era, yesterday said his government was committed to resolving the thorny Gukurahundi issue through public hearings on the mass killings set to begin soon.

"Through various mechanisms, including initiatives led by our traditional leaders and communities, we are addressing the Gukurahundi matter," Mnangagwa said during the burial of national hero, Retired Lieutenant Colonel Kenny Ridzai Mabuya at Heroes Acre yesterday.

"Emboldened by the fact that we are one people strengthened by our diversity and the spirit of love, inclusivity and tolerance, we continue to march towards sustainable, social and economic stability and prosperity.

"After all, it was the same revolutionary spirit of unity, which galvanised and inspired the formation of a united fighting front that gave birth to the Zimbabwe People's Army (Zipa), the Patriotic Front (PF) and after Independence, the Unity Accord of 1987," said the President.

The Unity Accord was signed to end the 1980s massacres in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

Over 20 000 civilians were killed when the late and then former Prime Minister Robert Mugabesent the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade to track down suspected dissidents. However thousands ended up being massacred.

"Presently, the Second Republic is driving the efforts to find closure and healing for the scars from the disturbances that characterised the early years of our independence," Mnangagwa said.

The late military strategist and intelligence supremo Mabuya was born in 1952 in Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province.

He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in 1981 and retired in 1994 after receiving several accolades.

Mnangagwa praised Mabuya for his patriotism, dedication and loyalty to free Zimbabwe from colonial rule.

"The settler regime was supported overtly and covertly by powerful countries. However, with the determination of many cadres such as the late National Hero, Mabuya, we triumphed against the enemy," Mnangagwa added.

Source - newsday

