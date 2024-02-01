Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe opposition figure Job Sikhala reveals that he is currently facing renewed threats of arrest after being released from Chikurubi Maximum Prison, where he spent the past eighteen months in pretrial detention.

Sikhala's imprisonment in June 2022 stemmed from accusations of inciting the public to seek vengeance for the murder of Moreblessing Ali, allegedly perpetrated by Pius Jamba, believed to be a member of the ruling party. On Tuesday, he was released after receiving a wholly suspended two-year jail sentence from Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti, who had convicted him of the offense the previous week.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com at his residence, Sikhala disclosed that he had been warned by undisclosed state agents to cease engaging with journalists, adding, "I am now facing new threats. I have been informed by a deep state to stop these interviews," while providing limited details.

Having experienced over 60 arrests in the last decade, with only one conviction that he plans to appeal at the High Court, Sikhala expressed the need for a respite as he contemplates his future course of action.

During Thursday's interview, Sikhala shared the challenges he faces, stating, "My heart is bleeding after my law firm shut down following my arrest. I don't know where to start from. I still need to reflect on whether I still need to go and pursue my legal profession, so this is my time for reflection."

Source - newzimbabwe
