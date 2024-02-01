Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean politician Job Sikhala, who was freed after spending nearly 600 days of pre-trial detention, says he is not a happy man and has little to celebrate.

Speaking to SABC News at his home in Chitungwiza, on the outskirts of the capital Harare, hours after his release, Sikhala has accused opposition political leaders of abandoning him while he was in prison.

He believes the current infighting and chaos within the opposition in Zimbabwe is a sign of people who have diverted from the original cause of fighting for the masses.

Sikhala says he has not been deterred by his prolonged incarceration and will continue his fight for justice for Moreblessing Ali and others who will need his assistance in the future.

"Neither of the current protagonists in the quarrel and conflict in the opposition ranks did absolutely nothing about me when I was in incarceration for the sake of my freedom out of prison."




Source - sabc
More on: #Sikhala, #CCC, #Chamisa

