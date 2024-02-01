Bolt launches services in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Estonian e-taxi company Bolt has revealed plans to launch its ride-hailing services in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thursday, February 1, introducing more than 300 drivers prepared to offer their services. For an initial period of at least six months, Bolt will not charge any commission to its drivers, as reported by Techcabal.This move marks Bolt's third expansion into Southern Africa, following a recent pilot in Zambia and successful operations in South Africa. Laurent Koerge, Head of Expansion at Bolt, emphasized the company's commitment to advancing mobility in the region, stating:"We are excited to be piloting our services in Zimbabwe. Our goal is not only to offer our drivers higher revenues per hire but also to ensure high demand due to competitive prices."Accordingly, our commission is significantly lower than that of our competitors. As a result, our drivers earn more, and the service fees are attractive."We have been committed to profitability and fairness towards our drivers from the very beginning because we firmly believe that happy drivers lead to happy customers."Bolt, functioning as a free mobile application, serves as a platform connecting drivers with customers. The application enables customers to conveniently request a ride, with drivers available to pick them up from any location and take them to their desired destination.