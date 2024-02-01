Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC's Promise Pfenye is working with CIO, alleges Hopewell Chin'ono

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono alleges that Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, known is some quarters as Promise Pfenye, is collaborating with the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO).

Chin'ono, posting on X, referred to Mkwananzi by his first name and claimed that the CCC spokesperson is working with the CIO to disrupt the opposition. He stated:

"There is nothing dangerous in stating facts; Promise is working with the CIO. He made promises to them about what he could deliver by December, and they told him what they could deliver.

"The opposition is meant to be docile and allow the regime to get on with its work, then they will let it do opposition work after 2027.

"Let him come here and deny it if I am lying! It is either you know what is happening and you support it, or you know nothing, in which case you must shut up!

"You want to waste people's time thinking that they are supporting a viable opposition when it is captured!

"Let him come and deny it here, let him come and say that Hopewell is lying!"

Mkwananzi, currently traveling from his grandmother's funeral in Zhombe, pledged to respond to Chin'ono's allegations. He posted on X:

"Still traveling from Zhombe. When settled, I'll come to Hopuwero and those shameless sellouts who are trying to divert attention from themselves by sending Hopewell to write these lies about me, President Chamisa, and other genuine champions of the CCC.

Mkwananzi/ Pfenye, a former MDC youth leader and founder of the Tajamuka/Sesjikile Movement, was appointed CCC spokesperson by then-party leader Nelson Chamisa just before the August 2023 general elections. He took over from former Mt Pleasant MP, Fadzayi Mahere, under unclear circumstances, and critics argue that he is not as effective as his predecessor.

