Mnangagwa's henchman trying to place an operative at Econet?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's henchman, Owen 'Mudha' Ncube, recently wrote a letter to Econet Zimbabwe's Gweru branch trying to impose a candidate to a none existing vacancy.
This came to light after a letter dated 24 January from Ncube's office started circulating on social media.

Ncube in his capacity as the Minister of State for provincial affairs and devolution wrote, "This office seeks to recommend Trevor Chidende a vacant post in your company. He is a holder of Honours Degree in Information Systems. I have no doubt that once equipped with the knowledge and skills from your institution; he will contribute immensely to the development of our nation."

It is not clear why Ncube was recommending that candidate but it his highly likely that the placement was done for intelligence purposes.



Mnangagwa fired Ncube in January 2022 for conduct unbefitting a minister after he allegedly intimidated people attending a Zanu PF provincial meeting to confirm winners of provincial party elections.

Ncube was allegedly linked to a violent mob known in the Midlands province as Al Shabaab before his appointment as Midlands Provincial Affairs minister, the defacto governor.

He is on the U.S. State Department's sanctions list for his links to human rights abuses related to political repression in Zimbabwe.

Ncube was designated pursuant to Executive Order 13469, which reinforces the Department of State's previous designations in 2019 under Section 7031(c) of the FY 2019 Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes Appropriations Act.

As a result of this action, all assets, property, and interests of property of Ncube "that are, or come within, U.S. jurisdiction, or the possession or control of U.S. persons, are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them."

Source - online
More on: #Ncube, #Chideme, #Econet

