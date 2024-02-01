EXPOSED: Names of 2 men who run Bulawayo's drug dens unveiled

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Simba Jemwa
While the nation and Government through various agencies grapples with the seemingly unending battle against drug trafficking and use, two men have turned Bulawayo's 12th Avenue into their very own high-value drug trafficking corridor.

Continuing investigations into the drug scourge in Bulawayo have revealed the existence of this drug trafficking corridor which has become popular among young people and business people.

According to our investigations, the duo of Simon 'Chief' Hakurotwi and Mduduzi Dube specialise in trafficking crystal meth and crack cocaine and operate during the night time on 12th Avenue and deliver during the day.

Bulawayo24 can reveal that Dube drives a blue Golf having previously operated using a Mazda 323 and begins his day servicing buyers in the Bradfield area before heading to 12th Avenue to sell their 'wares' during the night.


We can also reveal that Hakurotwi drives a Silver Honda Fit after moving up from a white van.
One source who is an addict and 'scores' from Dube revealed that she has been a regular buyer for over a year. The young lady in her late teens, said she buys both crystal meth and crack cocaine from Dube who she argued 'has the best rocks in town'.

"I have been buying my stuff from Mdu from the time he was still using a Mazda 323 and bow he has a blue golf," revealed the source who cannot be named for her own safety.

"My friends and I are not the only ones who buy from him. There is this very rich businessman (name supplied) who also scores from him," the 19-year-old girl added.

Contacted for a comment, Dube told Bulawayo24: "Sorry I'm no longer working there."

Asked about his illicit enterprise, Hakurotwi had this to say: "Hi bos (sic) I'm a texi (sic) driver bos (sic) I don (sic) do those things."

However, in spite of their denials, Bulawayo 24 has it on good authority that the duo is in the drug business and can reveal that both men have previously been convicted for possession of drugs.

Bulawayo 24 is making efforts to track down the court documents and will reveal their contents as the investigation continues.



