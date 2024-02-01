Latest News Editor's Choice


The USA's strategic blueprint for South African elections

by The Anchor
The United States has played a leading role in global electoral interventions, acting as a master conductor. This intricate process includes precise allocation of substantial financial resources to shape narratives, influence specific parties, fund political campaigns, and occasionally orchestrate military interventions.

America's Grand Design

In the shadows of South Africa's tumultuous landscape, the United States strategically positions itself to leverage the upcoming 2024 elections as a platform to dismantle the ANC. This iconic African entity, resistant to aligning fully with American interests, faces challenges as it grapples with the difficulty of securing over 50% public support in recent polls and contends with nationwide protests in 2023, casting uncertainty over its political dominance. Leading Western publications consistently predict the ANC's electoral demise, envisioning the ascent of the pro-Western Democratic Alliance to power.

Orchestrating the Narrative

This unfolding narrative seamlessly intertwines with America's orchestrated campaign, designed to captivate the public, engineer protests, and disseminate ideological doctrines. The playbook includes a diverse range of tactics: distributing financial incentives, intimidating the current government, and launching scathing public smear campaigns.

USAID's Strategic Role and Presence in Angola

At the core of the grand plan is the intricate involvement of organizations like The United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Ads on Facebook strategically lure participants to conferences in Luanda, Angola, focusing on South Africa's democratic transformation. These events serve as crucibles for training activists and media influencers on U.S. foreign policy, featuring young professionals and dissenting South African expatriates critical of the ruling ANC.

The perplexing presence of USAID in Angola, seemingly dedicated to various causes, raises intriguing questions. Why host conferences on democratization and South African elections? This dual role raises eyebrows and underscores the multifaceted nature of USAID's involvement in shaping the geopolitical

USAID's Intricate Dance

In the intricate dance of USAID, ostensibly an independent U.S. agency, its alignment with foreign policy directives becomes apparent. Seeking to advance American ideals, it recruits politically active individuals aged 18 to 35 from several African countries, serving as a pivotal player in executing Washington's interests.

This orchestrated strategy includes establishing interconnected structures to fuel a protest movement, with young activists expected to take to the streets, invoking electoral fraud as a rallying cry. USAID's grand tapestry involves training military and political figures, signaling America's preparations for the destabilization of South Africa leading up to the elections. The impending performance unfolds with geopolitical precision, emphasizing high stakes in this orchestrated narrative.

