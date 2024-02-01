Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Thermal Power Station decommissioning to hit jobs

by Jonathan Moyo
1 min ago | Views
THE Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association ((BPRA) has warned of massive job losses in the country's second largest city as the power utility Zesa moves to decommission the Bulawayo thermal power station.

The government last year announced plans to decommission the 77-yearold station, arguing it is now beyond repair due to its old and dilapidated infrastructure.

But in a position paper prepared by Wayne Malinga, an academic and development practitioner, BPRA said decommissioning of the station will lead to massive job losses.

"Job losses are going to be experienced by both the residents of Bulawayo and also employees of Zesa working at the thermal power station," the paper titled Socio-economic implications of the decommissioning of the Bulawayo thermal power station on residents reads in part.

"For the residents, those working in industries and any other businesses highly dependent on electricity for operations will be adversely affected. Meanwhile, the Zesa employees will suffer retrenchment and, in some instances, get transfers with their families experiencing moves to new areas or work stations.

It added: "The family setup is going to be affected given that children would have to start afresh in terms of seeking admission to new schools amongst a few things.

"Financially, there is no money to run the plants not only in Bulawayo but across the country and over 600 employees are likely to lose their jobs or get transferred. At the present moment vacancies that emerge within the power utility are given to outsiders instead of employees working in these power plants."

The paper also notes that if the station is decommissioned with no other alternative sources of energy or power, businesses are likely to scale down their operations or completely shut down.

It said retail shops, restaurants and informal businesses will likely be the hardest hit.

"Additionally, power outages are crippling businesses in Bulawayo and living no hope for business owners to make profits with the situation expected to worsen with the decommissioning of the power station which, if fully utilised, could provide an alternative for energy in the city," the paper said.

"Due to the decommissioning of the power station, residences are likely to experience increased electricity tariffs. This is largely propelled by Zesa spending more money on importing power from neighbouring countries.

"To address this power crisis predicament, the already cash strapped power utility company is charging exorbitant prices for electricity while a lot of money is being spent on buying electricity from other countries instead of investing money to refurbish the small thermal power stations such as the Bulawayo one."

The paper said residents are likely to face increased power cuts or heightened absence of electricity supplies.

"Already, the current national grid is dependent on a few power stations for electricity supply throughout the country with small thermal power stations being abandoned as alternative sources of power," it said.

"Little investment towards the refurbishment of the station has been done leading to the dilapidation of infrastructure and equipment."

The paper said the Bulawayo power station has not been generating any electricity since March 2023. It said its potential to generate 120 megawatts has not been maximized or fully utilised.

"Despite the reasons given for reduction in the burning of fossil fuels, evidence that has come to light indicates that the station was given the go ahead by the Environmental Management Agency through a feasibility study (and even given a certificate to go ahead) with refurbishment due to its low emissions," it claimed.

Apart from job losses and tariff hikes, the paper warned of loss of a cultural or historical landmark, further de-industrialisation, withdrawal and failure to attract investors, disturbed water supplies, among others.

The paper recommended refurbishment of the station as a backup system, adding there is potential for refurbishment given the vast amounts of technical skills and knowledge amongst employees within the power utility such as engineers and other artisans.

"Already, engineers and artisans within the station have done tremendously despite lack of support from the power utility company such as the repair of Boiler 6 with little at their disposal," it said.

"Investors have also shown keen interest in the refurbishment of the station as witnessed in the interests shown by Botswana and India in the past.

"The running and full operationalisation of the power plant can go a long way in contributing to the national grid to deal with the power shortages experienced throughout the country. The plant is practically on standby and if given coal it can function quickly."

In 2018, Zesa reported that work on the refurbishment of the plant would start after securing US$110 million from India's Eximbank and the government of India. However, the work was stalled by contractual disputes between Zesa and Bulawayo City Council, which was resolved in April 2019.

But in May last year, the government announced that it was considering decommissioning the station.

Source - the independent

Must Read

Zimbabwe Minister sued for gold mine ‘fraud'

5 secs ago | 0 Views

The USA's strategic blueprint for South African elections

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Tshabangu's legal team continues winning streak

18 mins ago | 44 Views

Recalled Binga MP resigns from CCC

6 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Mnangagwa's henchman trying to place an operative at Econet?

8 hrs ago | 1451 Views

CCC's Promise Pfenye is working with CIO, alleges Hopewell Chin'ono

8 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Chamisa's spin doctor hits back at 'ungrateful' Sikhala

8 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Bolt launches services in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 761 Views

FAZ in mass deployments

8 hrs ago | 989 Views

Chamisa will 'never return'

8 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

8 hrs ago | 583 Views

Bus driver nabbed after fatal crash

11 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Sikhala ordered to stop press interviews

12 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils ZWL$11b food aid package

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

Gukurahundi genocide being addressed, says conflicted Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe census figures 'questionable'

12 hrs ago | 520 Views

Job Sikhala movement shifts focus

12 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Deputy minister loses maize to fraudsters

12 hrs ago | 646 Views

Bulawayo in cholera scare

12 hrs ago | 170 Views

China to support Zimbabwe's education

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims must be protected during Mnangagwa hearings

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Miners destroy Hwange roads

12 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Zanu-PF not gloating over the disaster in the CCC'

12 hrs ago | 376 Views

Coltart brings Bloomberg Funds to Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Zimbabwean Minister blasts civil servants

12 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Gumbonzvanda

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Sikhala not a political detainee'

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sadc leaders meet over cholera

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion date unknown, might take decades

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Something stinks at the Highlanders clubhouse'

12 hrs ago | 243 Views

'I want to know who killed me'

12 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Father from hell impregnates daughter

12 hrs ago | 468 Views

Wife killer nabbed after three years on the run

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Boy (16) rapes cousin (12)

18 hrs ago | 451 Views

Boy (18) commits suicide over warm bathing water

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

Nkulumane, Nketa and Emganwini will go without water from 2 - 4 February

23 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe restores duty on imported basic commodities

23 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chamisa remains the opposition's 'best foot forward'

24 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Nelson Chamisa is Zimbabwe's political antbear (Isambane)

01 Feb 2024 at 09:36hrs | 2642 Views

Businesswoman-cum-shoplifter faces legal battle over violent incident

01 Feb 2024 at 07:55hrs | 2204 Views

Sikhala has never met Tshabangu, but Chamisa has

01 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 4210 Views

Sikhala confirms prison cell poisoning

01 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 2532 Views

Harare to build up in height as housing demand rises

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 632 Views

Sikhala raring to flex muscle

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1567 Views

Mwonzora, Chamisa, Tshabangu fight for Bulawayo offices

01 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1481 Views

Zanu-PF challenges US diplomats over sanctions

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 492 Views

Zimbabwe govt sets new US$ fees for lost documents

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 1195 Views

Farm invaders fined US$50

01 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 499 Views

'Britain should be in Zimbabwe genocide dialogue'

01 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 437 Views