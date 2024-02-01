Harare Poly ordered to accept Zimdollar fees

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE High Court has ordered the Harare Polytechnic College to accept payment of tuition and other levies in the free-falling local currency.The institution had issued a circular on January 12 this year demanding payment to be made exclusively in United States dollars.Harare Polytechnic student, Valentine Ziko, represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyer, Kossam Ncube, however, challenged the institution's demand at the High Court.Ziko's lawyer argued that Harare Polytechnic College was violating section 7(1) of the Exchange Control (Exclusive Use of Zimbabwean Dollar for Domestic Transactions) Regulations."The demand by Harare Polytechnic College was illegal and in violation of Section 3(1) (a) of the Administrative Justice Act as it was unlawful, unfair and unreasonable," Ncube submitted."The students contended that the circular issued by Harare Polytechnic College was in direct violation of a directive issued on January 2, 2024 by the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development ministry directing polytechnic colleges, colleges and industrial training colleges to accept tuition fees and other levies in RTGS equivalent at the inter-bank rate."High Court Judge Justice Gladys Mhuri granted an order interdicting the polytechnic from demanding and charging tuition fees and levies solely in United States dollars.Justice Mhuri ordered the college to accept payment in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.The local currency, currently trading at about ZWL$10 000 to the greenback on the official market, has been on a free-fall since its re-introduction in 2019, forcing service providers — including government departments — to demand United States dollars to hedge against losses.A number of government departments are now demanding payments in United States dollars to keep their operations running as individuals, institutions and companies lose confidence in the local currency.