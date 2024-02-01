Latest News Editor's Choice


Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A jealous boyfriend is in trouble after he was dragged to court for threatening to bewitch his girlfriend before severely assaulting her in a jealous affair.

Benedict Dube appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware yesterday.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to Monday for sentencing.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on January 27 Dube called his girlfriend and accused her of infidelity before threatening to bewitch her.

He told her that she was going to mensurate continuously.

Hours later he followed his girlfriend at her workplace and found her.

Dube struck the girl with her phone on the face and the phone got damaged.

He pulled her braids, knocked her down and punched her all over the body.

Source - Byo24News

